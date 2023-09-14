Just back from a Saturday tournament in Deming where the eighth-grade team continued their winning ways, sweeping the tournament for first place, the Tiger Girls faced La Plata at home on Monday. Though defeating the Broncos in the tournament to take the title, the Tigers struggled and both the seventh and eighth grade teams had to accept a 2-0 loss in the September 11 matches.
The team from Silver City has long been a thorn in the side of our Tigers. After besting them in the championship match at the Saturday tournament, the Tigers came onto the court feeling confident, if nervous.
The eighth grade took to the court with starters, middle hitter Felina Woolf, left hitter Reagan Riggs, setter Kylie Collins, right and left hitter Katalina Quesada, right hitter Celia Gonzalez and libero Andrea LeClair.
Though falling behind to an early 0-3 start, the Tigers quickly showed the teamwork and determination that has given them a 10-1 regular season record, knotting up the score at five all and then taking the lead 6-5. Unrelenting defensive saves with middle blocker Reece Diamond and Elsa Legarda frequently subbing in along with and front and middle court spikes, driven hard across the net let the Tigers hold the lead until late in the set.
Eventually building a 15-10 lead, the Tigers battled to keep that distance over the Broncos until late in the set, when their guests were finally able to grab the lead away from the Tigers, 19-20. The final 23-25 score showed how closely matched these two teams are.
In the second set, the Tigers jumped to a 6-0 lead on the hard, rocketlike serves from their libero, Andrea LeClair and deft teamwork across the court. The Tigers pushed their lead to 13-6 before their opponents began to once again chip away at it. Fresh legs from Kyiah West, Brooklyn Jensen, helped to hold the Broncos off. In the end, fatigue started taking a toll, reflected on the scoreboard’s final score, 20-25.
The seventh grade Tigers started Keristen Cheney, Makayla Rodriguez, Autumn Baquera, Madison Cook, Danielle Fox and Kiera Monsibaiz. The team fell behind early but righted the ship and tied things up 10 all, before taking an 11-10 lead. The teams seesawed between ties and lead changes. Finally, though keeping it close throughout, the Tigers wore a 22-25 loss in the first set.
The second set was a repeat of the first, but even with Kara Farner, Madison Dunlop, Naomi May and Delaney Haley frequently subbing in, the Tigers couldn’t quite get the better of the La Plata team. Though taking an early lead, it was one they could not hold to the end and had to accept the 14-25 loss, and with it the match.
