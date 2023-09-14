Just back from a Saturday tournament in Deming where the eighth-grade team continued their winning ways, sweeping the tournament for first place, the Tiger Girls faced La Plata at home on Monday. Though defeating the Broncos in the tournament to take the title, the Tigers struggled and both the seventh and eighth grade teams had to accept a 2-0 loss in the September 11 matches.

The team from Silver City has long been a thorn in the side of our Tigers. After besting them in the championship match at the Saturday tournament, the Tigers came onto the court feeling confident, if nervous.

