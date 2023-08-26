Middle school Tiger volleyball traveled to Silver City on Saturday, August 25 in their first competition of the season, a seven team round robin hosted by La Plata Middle School. The eighth grade Tiger Girls advanced to the final round, going up against La Plata in a match that decided first and second place.
The Tigers lost the first, 21-25, but stayed ahead in the second set, taking it 25-17, but dropped the final set, played to 15 points, 6-15. The Tigers came home carrying the second place award, shown in the photo, determined to work even harder to build on the strength shown in Silver City.
