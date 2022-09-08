From the opening drive to the final horn, the middle school Tigers were dominant at Tiger Stadium in their middle school football home and season opener, running away with a 20-8 victory over the visiting Lordsburg’s Dugan-Tarango Middle School Dogie’s.

Taking the ball on first down at the 33 after the opening kickoff, Tiger quarterback Billy Baca was calm, cool and collected. In the first two plays he handed off to running back Zaden Baker, who gained four yards at first down and then ten more plus a first down on his second carry. From there, the pair and the whole Tiger team were off to the races.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.