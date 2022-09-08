From the opening drive to the final horn, the middle school Tigers were dominant at Tiger Stadium in their middle school football home and season opener, running away with a 20-8 victory over the visiting Lordsburg’s Dugan-Tarango Middle School Dogie’s.
Taking the ball on first down at the 33 after the opening kickoff, Tiger quarterback Billy Baca was calm, cool and collected. In the first two plays he handed off to running back Zaden Baker, who gained four yards at first down and then ten more plus a first down on his second carry. From there, the pair and the whole Tiger team were off to the races.
Though the Tigers commanded the field, their guest continually put themselves even further from the goal line, literally, by having flags thrown against them on what sometimes seemed like every play.
Though they had to punt on the opening drive, Baca got his passing game going, connecting with Bodee Rainer for a short gain.
Tiger defense was adept at creating chaos for their guests, with Evan Byers and Oscar Vera going to work alongside Izea Forrister, Cole Montoya, Lucas Basile and others in this Tiger junior edition “Blue Swarm.” Though stats are incomplete, I counted at least six times the Tigers sacked the Lordsburg quarterback.
The First Tiger score came in a drive late in the second quarter where Baker got the handoff and ran for 21 yards, putting the Tigers in striking distance with a first down and goal to go on the six. Baca rewarded him two plays later, handing off to Baker again who punched through into the end zone for six Tiger points.
With a minute and seconds to go in the first half, the Dogie’s managed to gain the end zone and add two, to go up 8-6 over the Tigers
In the second half, the Tigers were dominant. In their opening drive, the Tigers took over on downs at the Lordsburg 24, having been pushed back half of the field by both flags thrown and rock-solid Tiger D. From there, Baker again carried the ball around, under, over and through defenders across the goal line for six more points and a Tiger lead.
In the final score of the game, at first and ten on the 24, Forrister snagged the pass and punched through to the 12-yard line and another first down. Then, Baca decided to keep it, battling through to within a foot of the line before being brought down. From there, about a foot out, he did it again, this time running easily through the hole the Tiger’s line created for him and it was Tigers up, 20-8, the final score.
The Tigers head up to Socorro on Tuesday, September 13 before hosting Tularosa at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
For plenty more pictures of all our great Tiger teams, be sure to regularly visit the Sentinel’s web edition page at gpkmedia.com.
