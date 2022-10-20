The T-or-C Middle School Tiger’s football team, our youngest gridiron Tigers, closed out their season in spectacular fashion, beating Deming’s Wildcats of Red Mountain Middle School. The Saturday afternoon contest, in Tiger Stadium, October 15, ended in an overwhelming 28-6 Tiger victory. With the win the Tigers finished their season with a 4-2 record.

Through four quarters of football, the Tigers held their guests scoreless, with the Deming squad finally able to score once, in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.