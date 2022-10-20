The T-or-C Middle School Tiger’s football team, our youngest gridiron Tigers, closed out their season in spectacular fashion, beating Deming’s Wildcats of Red Mountain Middle School. The Saturday afternoon contest, in Tiger Stadium, October 15, ended in an overwhelming 28-6 Tiger victory. With the win the Tigers finished their season with a 4-2 record.
Through four quarters of football, the Tigers held their guests scoreless, with the Deming squad finally able to score once, in the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Through a scoreless first quarter, the two teams battled. Tiger defense held strong with the Deming quarterback landing on his backside several times, under a swarm of blue. Notably, a sack by linesman Evan Byers set the team back for lost yards at the opening of the second quarter, when it looked like they might put together a successful drive.
Tiger quarterback Billy Baca mixed his aerial game and handoff ground game with carrying the ball himself, once for a touchdown, keeping the Wildcat’s defense off balance.
Midway through the second quarter, a completed pass from Baca to Bodee Rainer set the Tigers up in the red zone, on the Wildcat 13. From there, running the ball himself, Baca put the Tigers on the scoreboard. Going for the two-point conversion after, Baca handed off to Tiger point machine, Zaden Baker who carried it straight through the defending Wildcats and the Tigers went up, 8-0.
Earning touchdowns on the ground, where all the Tiger’s pints came from in this one, Zaden Baker carried the ball across the goal line for the next Tiger six. Running back Nehemiah Smith scored twice for the Tigers, running the ball in, once on a successful 30 plus yard drive.
The Tiger’s passing game bought yards, with Mario Villegas and Daizy Bachicha each receiving and then adding yards after to keep the Tiger’s drives pushing forward.
Flags got thrown, but most of them fell against the visitors, who had a hard time keeping themselves from jumping the gun and were drawn offsides on multiple plays.
With the end of the season, there will be changes coming for Tiger football at the middle school. They see their quarterback; Billy Baca move on to the high school. Baca, along with the Tiger’s center and nose tackle Dominic Terrazas have provided most of the field leadership this year. Terrazas will compete as an eighth grader next year, keeping a core of the team, including Zaden Baker, Izea Forrister, Mario Villegas, Bodee Rainer, Cole Montoya, and the Vera brothers, Daniel and Oscar.
Some heading across the street, as high school freshmen next year, along with Baca are, Nehemiah Smith, Lucas Basile, Evan Byers, Daizy Bachicha and Jordan Bartoo.
We look forward to seeing the impact they can make through their next four years.
Be sure to check out the entire Sentinel's web page here at gpkmedia.com for photos of ALL Tiger sports and student activities.
