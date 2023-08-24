The Tigers of T-or-C Middle School football opened their season Wednesday in Tiger Stadium, handing a crushing defeat to the Snell Middle School Miners. The Tigers held the Miners scoreless, while running in three touchdowns and converting for two extra points on each one to walk away with a 24-0 Tiger victory.
Tiger quarterback, #4 Zaiden Baker was the teams field general, as well as carrying the ball into the end zone several times. He had plenty of help, up and down the line, with plenty of Tiger stars pushing for yards on virtually every Tiger possession. Though we are still getting all the stats on this one, take a look at some highlights of this exciting Tiger win, and watch the Sierra County Sentinel Next week for more on this team's victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.