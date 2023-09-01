The Tigers of T-or-C Middle School football opened their season in Tiger Stadium on Wednesday, August 22, handing a crushing defeat to the Snell Middle School Miners. The Tigers held the Miners scoreless, while running in three touchdowns and converting for two extra points on each one to walk away with a 24-0 Tiger victory.
Tiger quarterback, #4 Zaiden Baker was the team’s field general, as well as carrying the ball into the end zone several times. Frequent go-to for punching the ball through for yards and first downs was running back Cole Montoya, along Izea Forrister and Bodee Rainer getting touches and adding yards for the Tigers. They had plenty of help from an active line, holding off the Miners and giving the offense time to work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.