Before a sizable crowd in the middle school gym, the TCMS Tiger boys’ basketball team welcomed the Deming Wildcats for their first basketball game of 2022 on Tuesday, January 4. Though the results were mixed, with the seventh-grade Tigers posting a 23-11 win while the eighth-grade team had to wear a 20-26 loss, both Tiger teams competed with a tenacity and energy that brought roars of support and approval from the fans.
With the seventh-grade teams starting out the action, it was a close opening quarter. The Tigers struck first with Russell Silva, fouled in a drive to the hoop earned a trip to the charity stripe for two. The two shots on the line became three when a Wildcat committed a lane violation, stepping over the line too soon. Silva buried two of the three and the Tigers were on the scoreboard.
It was Silva again, knocking down a mid-range shot that gave the Tigers their first quarter points, and the quarter ended with the Tigers trailing by a single point, 4-5.
In the second stanza, the Tigers closed the gap and built up a strong lead, with Martin Garcia sinking two free throws and point guard Billy Baca splitting a pair from the line, adding to Silva’s five in the quarter. When the teams headed into halftime the scoreboard showed 12-9 in the Tigers favor.
Coming out strong in the third period, sometimes called “Tiger Time,” the team stepped up the defense to shut out the Wildcats entirely for the full six minutes, while adding seven more to their own score. With Cole Boone grabbing an offensive rebound and dropping one in from the paint for two, and Silva putting up five more of his game high 16 points.
In all, the Tigers allowed only two points to the Wildcats in the second half, closing out the game with the big, 23-11 win.
The eighth-grade Tigers jumped out to an early 6-3 lead with Jacob Padilla driving to the basket for two and drawing the foul, he calmly added one. Teammate Tristan Polanco earned a trip the stripe as well, fouled in the paint on his shot attempt, and split the pair. With one more bucket from Padilla, the Tigers were up over their guests until the final 30 seconds of the opening quarter when a Wildcat shot pulled them to within one going into the second quarter.
That’s when things got a little rocky for our Tigers. Padilla knocked down another, plus one more, mailed in from way outside for three, but those five points were their only ones before halftime. When the teams went to the locker rooms to talk about it the score showed the Tigers in an 11-18 hole.
In the third period both teams held serve, putting up five points, while holding our Tigers to just three. A drive by Ernie Spitzer, cutting to the basket gave the Tigers two, and Polanco split another pair from the line to add one more. At the same time the visitors were padding their lead, to put the gap going into the fourth quarter a 14-23.
Putting the defensive clamps on tight, the Tigers allowed just three fourth quarter points, but it was too little too late, and they couldn’t quite fully close the gap.
Next up the Tigers of TCMS take on Socorro, Tuesday, January 11 when the Tiger boys hit the road while the Tiger girls will be battling at home. Be there for the opening jump at 4:30 p.m.
