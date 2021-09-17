The TCMS Tiger’s football team had their season opener at Tiger Stadium on Tuesday, September 14, with Socorro coming to town.
Early in the first quarter the Tigers defense held strong. They took over on downs, with a fourth down intentional grounding call against Socorro giving them great field position, on their own 46 to start the drive. Tiger offense didn’t hang around. One first and ten, Tiger quarterback Russell Silva handed off to running back Tristan Polanco who fought through the Socorro defense to pick up 33 yards and another Tiger first down. Next play, Silva saw a hole and kept the ball running it in 21 yards for the first Tiger touchdown.
It was Socorro’s turn to score next, in one of their only successes in throwing the ball. They followed up with a two-point conversion, giving them an 8-6 lead late in the first quarter.
Late in the second quarter, it was Polanco getting the ball to midfield with a 25-yard dash. Silva got them into striking distance on the Socorro 20, before going to the well again in a hand off to Polanco who got hit at the two-yard line but managed to dive and fall with the ball across the line for another Tiger’s touchdown, putting the team up, 12-8 with a minute left in the half.
With a minute left, Socorro figured out its running game and returned the kickoff for a touchdown, retaking the lead before halftime.
But the half wasn’t over yet. In the final seconds, Silva punched it through again, to give the lead back to the Tigers, 20-16 at the half.
After the break, Socorro made adjustments to the run, and was able to put up unanswered points. With their passing game not yielding results, they found the holes in the Tiger defense and were able to get points on the ground. Pushing the score up to 30-20, where it stood at the horn.
This was a whole team effort for the Tigers, with a few getting their number called. Ernie Spitzer made a leaping catch, then fought through the Socorro line for yards and a first down midway through the third quarter. Max Legarda received a kickoff on about the 10, and carried the ball 65 yards, deep into Socorro territory, breaking tackle after tackle before they were finally able to stop him.
On defense, there were some solid standout plays that show this team will be more than ready to join the Blue Swarm when they head over to play varsity ball in a year or two. Lucas Basile had at least one solo tackle, for loss of yards, and teamed up on a couple more. Daizy Bachicha kept a Socorro run from getting in to score with a flying solo tackle, and several others on the wings. Billy Baca was a wall against the Socorro running game as well. Up and down the line there were Tigers stepping up.
Coaches are already at work, finding the mis-steps and tweaking the assignments ahead of the next Tiger outing, a Wednesday, September 29 home game against Snell Middle School, in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. So, get to the stadium and watch some exciting Tiger football.
