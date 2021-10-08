It wasn’t the outcome they wanted. But even with the loss the TCMS Tigers showed the heart, the never give up Tiger attitude and even the skills that will carry them well over the rest of their season, an as they continue on in Tiger Football. The dropped one at Tiger Stadium 6-16 to Snell Middle School on September 29 and are gearing up for the lights to come on at Tiger Stadium for their matchup against Hatch, to be played under the lights even as we write this one up.
The Tigers held their visitors to just two trips across the goal line in the contest, while seeing Tiger standout Ernie Spitzer make 60-yard dash, through the entire Snell defensive line al the way into the end zone for the Tigers sole points that day.
Though not putting points on the board, there was plenty of excitement in this one, with numerous Tiger athletes pulling off spectacular plays.
Whether it was Billy Baca and Ruben Saenz team tackling, over and over again, or Any one of many spectacular rushing plays from Russell Silva or Tristan Polanco, there was plenty to cheer about. There were defensive stops, breaking up potential touchdown runs from Nehemiah Smith and Daizy Bachicha. And Bachicha, as free safety, busting up Snell pass plays as well as busting some moves on offense, carrying the ball and punching through a defensive line to grab more Tiger yards.
The entire line showed its fortitude in the final two minutes of the game. Snell was in the red zone, ten yards and change from scoring again. The Tigers backs were to the wall. First and ten, the Tigers held. Second and ten, and the Tigers were a solid wall. Third and still ten, 38 seconds left. The Tigers refused to back off, refused to give up and they held them without giving up an inch. At fourth and ten, and 23 seconds left, it was the Snell squad that blinked first, not even going for it but snapping the ball and taking a knee. The Tigers might not celebrate a win, but in that final exchange they proved they had what it takes to be called Tigers.
Coming Soon: TCMS Tigers Battle Hatch
