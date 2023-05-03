Performing a yearly tradition, six students from Hot Springs High School were inducted to the National Honor Society in ceremonies held both before the student body, April 27, and in a more formal, smaller ceremony on the evening of April 28. Rebecca Mancuso, English teacher at HSHS is the advisor for the school’s National Honor Society chapter and organized both ceremonies. She has been key in rebuilding the tradition and bringing some more formal elements to it. 

Founded in 1921, the nationwide society exclusive to high school students, is built on the “four pillars,” of scholarship, character, leadership and service. Students with at least a grade point average of 3.5 and exhibit characteristics that exemplify the four pillars, are eligible for induction. Typically, those inducted are sophomores and juniors. Those inducted are “tapped in,” that is, they are presented by a teacher or administrator who is well acquainted with both their academic work and their character.  

