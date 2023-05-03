Performing a yearly tradition, six students from Hot Springs High School were inducted to the National Honor Society in ceremonies held both before the student body, April 27, and in a more formal, smaller ceremony on the evening of April 28. Rebecca Mancuso, English teacher at HSHS is the advisor for the school’s National Honor Society chapter and organized both ceremonies. She has been key in rebuilding the tradition and bringing some more formal elements to it.
Founded in 1921, the nationwide society exclusive to high school students, is built on the “four pillars,” of scholarship, character, leadership and service. Students with at least a grade point average of 3.5 and exhibit characteristics that exemplify the four pillars, are eligible for induction. Typically, those inducted are sophomores and juniors. Those inducted are “tapped in,” that is, they are presented by a teacher or administrator who is well acquainted with both their academic work and their character.
The six students inducted in this year’s ceremony included four sophomores and two juniors. The sophomores were inducted first. Renata Amezcua was tapped in by Marisa Guaderrama, Chrisney Deseo, introduced by David Rice, Dessa LaFont, tapped in by Abigail Claesson and Genevieve LaFont was brought forward by Belle Garcia. Then came the two juniors, Abie Dankert who was introduced by Kelikay Hopkins and Juan Martinez, who was tapped in by Francis Paul.
In her remarks Rebecca Mancuso told some of the history of the society and outlined the scholarships they provide to students each year, totaling two million dollars annually, to 600 students nationwide.
At the Thursday ceremony, before the gathered student body, guest speaker and HSHS alum as well as former NHS member Paul Tooley spoke of both the honor and the challenge that membership in the society confers.
Also speaking was HSHS Principal, Leslie Clark. In her remarks she said that membership in the NHS provides those inducted with their 15 minutes of fame, but that she was more interested in what each student would do with their sixteenth minute, and those going forward. She expressed her confidence that each would go forward from the school, after they graduate, to serve as role models and mentors, and to make positive and meaningful contributions to their communities, wherever they went. In looking at those six names, and the students who have gone before them in previous years, we are confident that she is correct.
