On Friday, July 2nd, the T-or-C TigerSharks Swim Team, took on the Tanoan Country Club, in Albuquerque, NM, at the crack of dawn. Due to the club’s COVID restrictions, the meet was split between 11-years-and-ups swimming the first half, and 10-and-under, the second half. This made for very quick turn-around times for swimming, with many of the older swimmers still out of breath after the relays, then turning around to do it all again within 10 minutes. It tuckered out quite a few of the other swimmers, however some top times and placements were made.
In the relays, the 11-12-year old girls snatched a first-place victory, subbing in Nathan Smith and Alejandra Prince to swim with team members Kylie Turpen and Kendal Vienna. The 11-12-year-old boys and the 15-18-year co-ed teams took second place. The 9-10-year girls relays took third and fourth, and the 9-10-year boys placed second.
Meet Results: Kendal took two thirds and a second, while Kylie took a fourth in backstroke. Andrew Tolley took a first in the butterfly and three third place medals, and Grey Dankert placed fourth in backstroke and first in the breaststroke. Nathan placed with two thirds, and Boden Sullenger took a fourth in long freestyle and first in the breaststroke. Alejandra took a first place in the butterfly, and Natalie took three firsts in her 15-18-year category. Jaimee Greene ended up with a first place in the Individual Medley and a second in short freestyle and butterfly. Kahden Vienna took first place in all three of his events as well, with Noah Allen placing second in two and third in one of his events.
In the 10-and-Under category: Kloie Holmes took a fourth in the short freestyle, and fellow 8-and-under Brock Boone took a third place and two fourths. Alley “Cat” Coronado placed with a second, two thirds and a fourth place, while Carolann Kidwell was fourth in the backstroke, behind MiKayla Roper who took third. Shina Rosario placed fourth in the short freestyle, and Hayliegh Frazier took a fourth place for the butterfly. Ambrose Apodaca placed fourth in both long freestyle and butterfly, while Gabe Foerstner ended off the meet with two seconds, a third and a fourth for his events.
The TigerSharks are practicing especially hard this week gearing up for their District Qualifying meet on Monday, taking place again at Tennis Club of Albuquerque. The top finishers and next five fastest times from all of the districts will qualify for the Sundance State Championships being held at the West Mesa Aquatic Center on Saturday, July 17. Lots of practice and plenty of rest for these kiddos as they prepare to travel twice next week to hopefully bring home some gold medals! Thank you again for your continued support of these amazing swimmers!
