The T-or-C Juniors, our local Young American Football League team, made up of those who will be entering seventh and eighth grades next school year, came away with the win, 30-24 on Saturday, against Highland from Albuquerque, in Tiger Stadium. This puts the team at 2-0, a great accomplishment for a brand-new team in this equally brand-new Sierra County youth league football program, headed up by middle school coaches, Dick Lanford and Daniel Terrazas.
This exciting new team and program hopes to continue and expand into other age groups next season. Come see them compete again, in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, April 22 when they take on Eldorado. Kickoff is at 12 Noon. They will have another home game in Tiger Stadium on May 5, versus West Mesa, with the kickoff also at noon. Come see this exciting team out there, giving their all on the football field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.