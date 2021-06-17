The Tiger softball team’s woes continue, with losses to district foes Cobre and Socorro in their home ballpark, the Diamonds at Tiger Fields. Though the pair against Socorro was a JV doubleheader, in age and experience that matchup was a lot closer to the reality of the Tiger’s team this year. Even at that, the two losses, 7-19 in game one and 10-23 in the second one were lopsided enough, though against one of the better JV teams in the state.
In the first game, the Tiger girls were holding their own through the first five innings, after taking an early 4-2 lead in the first. Tiger starting pitcher Taylor Candelaria produced all the outs in the first, striking out three of six at bat. Taking their own turn at bat in the first, the Tigers got both hits and runs. With the first three at bat getting on base, Sandra Rios was walked, bringing in a run and leaving the bases still loaded. Next up, Malaya Garcia singled to left field and earned an RBI in the process. Next, Tiger bat to sing was Aubrie Carter, whose double brought in two more.
In the second, the visitors evened things up and pulled ahead by one, holding our Tigers scoreless, even with a Juii Granillo single and a Brooklyn Garcia double.
The third inning was another three strikeouts by Candelaria in six at bats and giving up just one run, which the Tigers equaled when Malaya Garcia turned a single into a run by stealing every other base in the park, including home.
The fourth saw the Tigers put down their visitors without giving up a run, while scoring once themselves. With another Candelaria single followed by Granillo taking a base hit by pitch and a Sandra Rios walk loaded up the bases, where a Malaya Garcia single drove one home.
The fifth and as it turned out final inning, was where it all fell apart for our Tigers, giving up 11 runs and earning only one themselves. Still, the progress and potential were there for all to see, even in the loss.
The Friday contest with fourth in the state ranked Cobre was a 0-15 rout, called after three, more mercifully because of the heat than the score.
The final game of this out-of-season, season is June 18, when this issue hits the streets. After that, the job is to asses, work hard at individual skills strength and conditioning, and team building through any available summer activities.
