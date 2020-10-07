After a Wednesday statewide meeting of public and charter school athletic directors with Sally Marquez, Executive Director of the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA), it was announced that all school's sports competitions scheduled for Saturday, October 10 would be cancelled. Stressed at the meeting was that all other scheduled competitions in fall sports currently will be held as planned.
In absence of a directive from the Governor allowing events to move forward, the current public health directive is what is being followed. This states that scrimmages and competitions are not allowed. Practices can go forward as before, and the NMAA is continuing its efforts to get a decision and statement from the Governor allowing the scheduled games, matches and meets to go on as planned beginning next week.
Both T-or-C Schools Athletic Director Alicia Degase and the NMAA stated that at this time those matches scheduled for next week are still anticipated to take place. Events cancelled for Saturday will be rescheduled as soon as there is clarification from the Governor as to what will be allowed in the fall school sports season.
We will bring you further details and updates as they develop.
