In their first outing of the new year, the T-or-C Middle School Tigers split their games with Deming’s Red Mountain Middle School’s Ladycats. The Tiger’s seventh grade team scored a decisive 31-20 victory, while a depleted Tiger eighth grade squad had to accept a hard fought 27-39 loss.
The eighth-grade team, on the court with some key athletes missing, focused most of their offense around forward/guard Taylor Littleton who was tasked with running the point and being the primary scoring threat. Littleton came through, notching up 22 points in the effort, with half of those earned from the free throw line. In drive after drive, she either scored the hoop or drew the foul, or both. Making 15 trips to the line for 27 attempts. She spent enough time there to have to start paying rent.
Littleton, along with other starters, Paris Long, Pazlee Hansen, Shenetta Montoya and Aurora Young put up a spirited fight, in a fastmoving offense and tight defense, but were hampered by the absence of some key players.
With guards, Long and Alyssa Garza, both working the ball up court and feeding it into Littleton, Montoya and Young worked in the paint, drawing the defense to free up Tiger shooters. Hansen was a beast on the boards, and all the Tigers were giving a maximum effort, but the deficit grew.
Falling into a deep 7-22 hole at the end of the first half they had they faced a long climb in the second half. With just four minutes and change left in the third quarter and down 22 points, the Tigers regrouped. Infused with four Tigers from the seventh-grade team, they doubled down and refused to quit.
In the middle school system, with an eighth and a seventh-grade team, athletes can play up a grade level, not down. They are limited by regulation to only playing a total of five quarters, so the seventh grade Tigers were sent in to relieve the eighth grade Tigers, where most needed. Felina Woolf played in the second quarter, Kylie Collins in the third, with Andrea LeClair and MaKenna Woods both in the fourth quarter. With LeClair taking on point guard duties, it freed Littleton up to roam, looking for an opening for LeClair to get the ball to her.
From the low point of down, 8-30, the Tigers battled, staging a remarkable comeback getting to within seven late in the fourth, before exhaustion took its toll.
•The seventh-grade Tiger girls dominated through three quarters of action, after settling into a rhythm in a first quarter where they fell behind 6-9. After that, their rock solid, in-your-face Tiger defense held the visiting Deming squad to just 11 points through three more quarters of play. In each, the Tigers doubled up their score. By the quarters, it was Tigers in the second, 6-2, in the third 12-6 and in the final quarter, the Tigers, 7-3.
With LeClair running the point, the Tigers played a fast action offense, with Raegyn Eamer subbing in to give her some rest, the fast break never slowed. Both Kylie Collins and MaKenna Woods, on rebounds would speed the length of the court and drive to the hoop. In all, three Tigers were in double figures, Collins taking Tiger Top Gun honors with 11 points, just one up from Woods and LeClair who each scored ten points in the victory.
The team worked with intensity and energy from the opening tip to the final horn, battling for every rebound, and scrambling down to the floor for every loose ball. If they stay together and focused and continue on this path, the future of Tiger girls basketball over the next several years looks to be very bright indeed.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.