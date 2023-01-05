In their first outing of the new year, the T-or-C Middle School Tigers split their games with Deming’s Red Mountain Middle School’s Ladycats. The Tiger’s seventh grade team scored a decisive 31-20 victory, while a depleted Tiger eighth grade squad had to accept a hard fought 27-39 loss.

The eighth-grade team, on the court with some key athletes missing, focused most of their offense around forward/guard Taylor Littleton who was tasked with running the point and being the primary scoring threat. Littleton came through, notching up 22 points in the effort, with half of those earned from the free throw line. In drive after drive, she either scored the hoop or drew the foul, or both. Making 15 trips to the line for 27 attempts. She spent enough time there to have to start paying rent.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.