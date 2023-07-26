The campers attending Tiger Football’s youth minicamp had a treat last Thursday when Jacob Golden, NMSU Aggies starting right tackle dropped in to work with them. A redshirt junior, Golden transferred from Boise State after the 2021 season, to join the Aggie’s starting lineup.
The coaches, Lanford and Kittel with plenty of help kept to their routine for the day’s activities. It was a Thursday, so the focus was on defense, which worked well with the primary skill sets of their special guest. With the middle school football team’s eighth grade Tigers doing much of the hands-on work, under the direction of the coaches, the young campers went through their paces. After the experience of several days of camp, almost all the campers knew what was expected of them, and they got right down to business, with warmup and stretching exercises. After that, it was time to run the drills they have some to know, with a few more added.
