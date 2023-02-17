Tiger Cheer Accepts Donation

TIGER CHEER TEAM ACCEPT DONATION - The Tiger cheer team was happy to accept a donation to their team from We Are Tigers. Shown here, from left to right, Kharma Smith, Elizabeth Bolke, Jim Shiley from We Are Tigers, Ariana Rubin and Mina Kwiek.

In between the JV and Varsity boys’ basketball games, against Cobre in the Den, the Tiger cheer team was pleased to receive a donation from local student support group, We Are Tigers. On hand to make the donation was the group’s founder, Jim Shiley, who told the group that he wished that the donation could be for more. Team coaches, Darleen Apodaca and Rebecca Beidler, as well as team members expressed their appreciation for the support for Tiger cheer that the donation represented. We Are Tigers makes their donations to teams and activity groups for those receiving the money to use in any way they see fit. Needs to Tiger teams and student activity groups range from supplies and equipment to travel expenses or special team or group activities that are more than their can afford from team budgets. Shown in the photo here, accepting the check are, from left to right, Kharma Smith, Elizabeth Bolke, Jim Shiley, Ariana Rubin, Mina Kwiek.

