When Tiger softball held its year end banquet, four Tigers emerged with the top prize, they were named All-District. Earning those honors by virtue of a vote by all coaches in District 3, and featured in the accompanying photos were Malaya Garcia, Miranda Monsibaiz, Veronica Monsibaiz and Jazmynn Nuanes. All were present at the June 5 banquet and each will receive a plaque commemorating their selection.
The Monday night banquet, held at Sidekixx Bowling Alley featured plenty of Sidekixx pizzas, drinks and bowling, along with plenty of memories being exchanged and fun had by all.
In addition to the naming of those earning all status were several team awards, along with Softball letters for first time varsity Tiger athletes and softball pins and bars for multiple years of competing in the Tiger’s red, white and blue. The Tiger’s starting pitcher and home run leader Malaya Garcia was named the season MVP. Garcia finished the season with four home runs, 25 runs and 29 RBIs. She also hit for 12 doubles and six triples, hitting an impressive .691, ranked at 34 nationwide.
Also called up for honors were the stolen base leaders. Both Arianna Alaniz and Desaray Turpen led the team with 18 stolen bases, many of which ended with them at home plate for a Tiger run. The overall defensive leader was named Jewelysa Requejo, who had an outstanding fielding percentage of .985, ranking her at number 3 in all of New Mexico 3A softball.
With varsity letter, softball pins and bars passed out and each of the Tigers receiving a gift bag, the real fun of the evening could begin, bowling.
