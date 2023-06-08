When Tiger softball held its year end banquet, four Tigers emerged with the top prize, they were named All-District. Earning those honors by virtue of a vote by all coaches in District 3, and featured in the accompanying photos were Malaya Garcia, Miranda Monsibaiz, Veronica Monsibaiz and Jazmynn Nuanes. All were present at the June 5 banquet and each will receive a plaque commemorating their selection. 

The Monday night banquet, held at Sidekixx Bowling Alley featured plenty of Sidekixx pizzas, drinks and bowling, along with plenty of memories being exchanged and fun had by all. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

