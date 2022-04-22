Though showing improvement through the springtime, even if sometimes uneven, the Tiger girls of the diamonds admittedly have been struggling this season. It was a depleted team of Tigers who faced Cobre Tuesday, a team holding the number two position statewide. For a very young Tiger team it was not so much a game to forget, though some may want to. Rather, it was a game to remember and use as a roadmap to where they want to be going forward next season and the one after. Rebuilding takes time, and in a team this young, they need to keep focused on progress and improvement. No, the 0-20 loss won’t produce much for the highlight reel, but Tigers either win or they learn.
A pair of varsity double headers coming up against more evenly matched opponents will provide a chance to both right the ship, and to get a better measure of this Tiger team. As this issue of the Sentinel hits the streets on Friday, the Tiger girls are heading to Hatch to test themselves against the Bears. Then, on Tuesday, April 26 the Tigers will host Socorro on their home diamond for their last meeting this year. The season comes to a close on Thursday, when the Tiger girls travel to Bayard and face Cobre for the season finale, a varsity doubleheader and their final plate appearance ending the regular season.
