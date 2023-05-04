In their final appearance of the season, Tiger Softball completed its sweep of Socorro, winning both games of a home varsity doubleheader, Saturday. On a bright April 29 morning, the Tigers took the first game 18-12 and the second game, 15-14. The wins took the Tiger’s district record to 6-3, having swept not only Socorro, but also Hatch Valley this season.
Both games provided excitement and drama. In game one the Tigers fell behind in the first inning 3-4, then more than made up for it in the second inning where they scored five runs while holding the Socorro squad scoreless. It seemed like every Tiger bat was connecting. Though they suffered a slumping third inning, going into the fourth, the score was knotted up at eight all.
After holding the Warriors to a single run at the top of the fourth, looking up and down the home dugout when the Tigers took to the plate you could see it on each one. It was the eye of the Tiger. One after another connected bat to ball and when the inning was done, five Tigers had crossed home plate. In the fifth is was four more. In end, it was Tigers doing the victory dance.
The Tiger’s pitcher, senior Malaya Garcia led the way driving in 5 RBIs, scoring four runs herself, including a home run. The game was a Tiger score-fest. In addition to the pitcher’s four, Jewlysa Requuijo earned three more for the team, and Vero Monsibaiz, Jazmynn Nuanes, Angelica Monsibaiz and Jake Saavedra each scored twice, with third base specialist Lily Castaneda adding in one more. Of all, though, it was Saavedra’s second run that was most spectacular. Stealing home on a Socorro catcher’s error, Jake went flying over the pitcher who came to cover, tumbled at least once in midair, coming down on home plate for the run.
Malaya Garcia pitched the complete game, striking out nine Warriors. By the end of the Day, Garcia had totaled up 129 strike outs for the season. Tiger thieves were active as well, with eight stolen bases. Top Tiger pickpocket was their catcher, Jazmynn “Kid” Nuanes, stealing three.
Game two provided more of the same, with Tiger after Tiger stepping up to home plate, hitting and scoring. The game never seemed as close as the 15-14 final score. Again, in game two, a Tiger scored on a home run, this one off Desaray Turpen’s bat, who hit it deep and rounded the bases. Turpen also led with four RBIs and four runs of her own. Besides Turpen’s, there were three Tigers who scored twice, with Malaya Garcia, Vero Monsibaiz and Aaliyah Jojola crossing home plate twice each. Jojola also had five put outs, catching hits twice and putting runners out at second as well.
In all, it was a great way for the Tigers to end their season, double varsity victories give plenty of reason to celebrate. After the last game, the team gathered to honor its five seniors, when at home plate, amid laughter and a few tears, they retired the senior’s softball cleats. (See separate photos and article.)
