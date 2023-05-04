In their final appearance of the season, Tiger Softball completed its sweep of Socorro, winning both games of a home varsity doubleheader, Saturday. On a bright April 29 morning, the Tigers took the first game 18-12 and the second game, 15-14. The wins took the Tiger’s district record to 6-3, having swept not only Socorro, but also Hatch Valley this season.

Both games provided excitement and drama. In game one the Tigers fell behind in the first inning 3-4, then more than made up for it in the second inning where they scored five runs while holding the Socorro squad scoreless. It seemed like every Tiger bat was connecting. Though they suffered a slumping third inning, going into the fourth, the score was knotted up at eight all. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.