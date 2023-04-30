Tiger softball finished their season in grand style Saturday, when they completed their sweep of Socorro in a varsity doubleheader, and then bid farewell to their seniors, in a ceremony at home plate of their diamond. After winning the final game of the series, the team gathered as each senior was called up, had a seat on home plate where Head Coach Tanya Castillo helped them to remove their softball cleats. They then received a basket filled with gifts and goodies and the whole team lingered long, with families and supporters, trading hugs and stories, laughter and tears with none wanting to be the first to leave
The team's seniors, Malaya "Yaya" Garcia, Veronica Monsibaiz, Miranda Monsibaiz, Jazmynn "Kid" Nuanes and Sherrie "Jake" Saavedra gave many years of service to Tiger Softball, and will be dearly missed.
