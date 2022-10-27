Tiger soccer was on the road to Ruidoso for final game of the 2022 season, looking for a little revenge from their first meeting with the Warriors.
Through the opening minutes, the Warriors were consistently in the Tigers side of the pitch, but Tiger defense held. Soon the Tigers settled down and took control of the ball more, pressuring the Warrior defense. Very evenly matched, both teams got off shots but were either off target or stopped by deft goalkeeper work. Finally, 27 minutes into the first half, the Warriors worked the ball into the Tiger defense. Taking a shot well outside, it sailed just over the outstretched hands of Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama into the back of the net for a 0-1 Warrior lead.
The Tigers never gave up pressuring the Warriors defense. Five minutes later, awarded a free kick, Tiger’s midfielder Rodrigo Reyes took a shot that zipped past the Warriors goalkeeper, tying the game at 1-1.
The Tigers kept the momentum and with just three minutes left in the half, Miguel Guaderrama ripped a shot. The Warrior goalkeeper blocked it, but the rebound found the foot of Rodrigo Reyes who put it in for a 2-1 Tiger at the half.
With a 20-mph wind in their faces, the Tigers controlled possession through five minutes of the second half, and their defense held until 20 minutes in, when the Warriors were able to get into the Tiger penalty area, scoring and tying it, 2-2 and three minutes later, scoring again for the 3-2 lead.
With 17 minutes left in the game the Tigers buckled down. They fought as hard as we’ve seen this year. Down one and fighting against the wind, they worked the ball into Warrior territory. Several opportunities were either narrow misses or saved by the Warriors goalkeeper.
The final three minutes, the Tigers put together some of the best soccer we’ve seen from them this year. Constant pressure, with shot after shot just missing or getting blocked. You could feel the Tiger’s drive and determination.
When the final whistle blew and just one goal short with the final score, 2-3, both the team Tiger fans attending felt that with just another minute, the Tigers would have tied it up.
The Tigers season record of 7-10, is something to be proud of. A few milestones were reached. We won our first ever district game, then a second one. Also, more regular season wins since the team was formed, in 2019. There might have been more wins, with one game cancelled against a team the Tigers beat earlier this season, another was stopped by lightning, right before halftime with the Tigers holding a 3-0 lead. The Team took third place at the Oak Grove tournament and fourth at the Rehoboth Tournament.
One of very few co-ed teams in the state, the Tigers usually compete against all-boys teams. The Tiger soccer girls get a lot of playing time, some as starters. This team is special, having grown tremendously in the short time it has been a program. We look forward to continuing that growth and improvement. Thanks to all who came out to show support. It means the world to these athletes!
We’d like to specifically thank several individuals and organizations for their support and keeping the team fueled up with snacks. Thank you to Jim Shiley for covering us, getting these athletes the recognition they deserve. Thanks Steve and Annie Buckley for the snacks and drinks that kept them from withering away, to HSHS JROTC color guard, presenting the colors on senior day, bus drivers Dana and Victor for getting us safely where we needed to be, Marvin and Stella Marquez for food, drinks, and all the wonderful pictures and support you provide. To all the parents, Jodie, Kevin, Christie, Nathan, Annette, Julia, Marisa, Adrian, and Samantha for snacks, food, organizing senior day, decorating the homecoming parade float, and to all the family, friends, and fans for all the support you’ve given to these amazing student athletes. The team is immensely grateful for all of you!
