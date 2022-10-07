Tiger soccer came home from the road, now well into District 3/4/5 competition, to face Hatch Valley. Our Tigers are a rapidly improving team, were faced with the task of running with one of the elite soccer teams. Hatch came number five in the state, having just beaten both the first place and second place teams. Still, our Tigers were fearless and approached the match like they do every match. They were confident, poised and united as a team.

The end, after surviving the full two 40-minute periods but wearing a 7-0 loss, was not what the Tigers wanted, but they could walk off the field with heads held high. The Tiger defense held Hatch scoreless through more than the first ten minutes in the first half. In the second half, the Tigers frustrated the Bears at every turn, for a full 20 minutes, surviving one attack on goal after another. At one point, Tiger’s starting goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama after a rock solid first half, several minutes into the second, took a hard-kicked ball that impacted with force on his goggles, causing a painful if not serious injury and forced him to come out of the match for the remainder.

