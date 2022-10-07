Tiger soccer came home from the road, now well into District 3/4/5 competition, to face Hatch Valley. Our Tigers are a rapidly improving team, were faced with the task of running with one of the elite soccer teams. Hatch came number five in the state, having just beaten both the first place and second place teams. Still, our Tigers were fearless and approached the match like they do every match. They were confident, poised and united as a team.
The end, after surviving the full two 40-minute periods but wearing a 7-0 loss, was not what the Tigers wanted, but they could walk off the field with heads held high. The Tiger defense held Hatch scoreless through more than the first ten minutes in the first half. In the second half, the Tigers frustrated the Bears at every turn, for a full 20 minutes, surviving one attack on goal after another. At one point, Tiger’s starting goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama after a rock solid first half, several minutes into the second, took a hard-kicked ball that impacted with force on his goggles, causing a painful if not serious injury and forced him to come out of the match for the remainder.
Tiger offense was able to push the ball on the Hatch goal on several occasions but were unable to put it into the net against a skilled defense. Through action in the midfield, the Tigers caused havoc, stealing passes and dribbles from the Bears and generally making them work for everything they got.
Though a loss, our Tigers competed with energy and passion and with Tiger heart. A different bounce of the ball, this way instead of that, and the match would have been far closer. Even the Bears sensed this and played with the knowledge that this was a match they could lose.
Our co-ed soccer team played never gave up, even when the outcome seemed sealed. They worked together, like a team of Tigers, from the opening kick to the final whistle.
The big things I’d like to highlight is that the Tigers played a very solid game and never gave up. The score may not seem like it but had this just bounced the Tigers way, it would have been a close game. Tigers starting goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama was having a solid game before injury had him come out of the game early in second half. Tigers held their own against the Bears who just the week earlier had defeated both the second and first ranked teams in 3A.
Next up for Tiger soccer is a home stand, starting as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press, taking on Ruidoso Thursday, October 6. Saturday, October 8 the Tigers welcome Socorro to Tiger stadium, followed next Saturday with NMMI coming here for an afternoon Saturday matinee. In this last one, the Tiger JV will start at 1:00 p.m. followed by the varsity at 3.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.