Tiger soccer traveled to the home pitch of the Socorro Warriors September 20, kicking off district play. The Warriors have had the Tigers number the past few years, handing the Tigers their worst loss in team history. However, the Tigers came into this game confident after their success so far in the season.
From the opening kick-off, the Tigers were hungry, and they quickly took possession and settled in with the ball. Passing was crisp, accurate and kept the Warriors off balance. The Tigers also had an advantage with the wind at their backs.
The Tigers got off several shots in the first few minutes, and at about the eight-minute mark, Miguel Guaderrama raced past the Warrior defense on a crossed ball that he got a toe on to send in for the Tigers first goal.
A few minutes later Guaderrama delivered a corner kick that Rodrigo Reyes got his head on, putting it in the back of the net. Tigers up. There were more Tiger’s shots taken but blocked or just missing their target, but the Tigers played with total determination.
With just minutes left in the half, Rodrigo Reyes received the ball and turned just outside the penalty area, taking a shot that deflected off a defender and bounced into the net for a 3-0 Tiger lead going into halftime.
Tigers were confident coming out in the second half, maybe too confident as they came out flat and turning the ball over in the first minute. This was the wake up they needed, and they settled back into the game with better passing. The wind picked, now forcing the Tigers to battle going into the wind. There was a lot of back and forth with the Warriors getting a few shots off, Tiger goalkeeper Joaquin Guaderrama made several fantastic saves.
Socorro was finally able to get through the Tiger defense, putting the score to 3-1. Midway through the second half, Rodrigo Reyes sent a ball forward that Miguel Guaderrama was able to get to and muscle through the Warrior defense sending a rocket of a shot to the far post to giving the Tigers a 4-1 advantage. The Warriors struck more time, putting the score to 4-2, which was the final score.
Next up for the Tigers is a trip to Roswell to take on the NMMI Colts on Tuesday September 27 with the Tiger JV team in its inaugural match, kicking off at 3 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.