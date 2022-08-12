Tiger soccer is set to be first out of the gate in Tiger sports, starting the regular season with an August 13 tournament at Silver City High. The Saturday action will feature the Tiger’s co-ed soccer team facing off against the Silver High JV boys’ team along with other teams, matchups and times yet to be determined. In soccer competition co-ed teams must compete against other co-ed teams or boys’ teams during regular season for the match to be sanctioned and count on the schedule by NMAA regulations.
The Tigers looked sharp and strong at practice, as well as boasting a roster that currently numbers 27 athletes who can compete. As one of Tiger sports newest teams, debuting in the 2019 fall season, the Tigers have grown and improved each year. At least a dozen on the roster this year were on that inaugural year team and have had years of working together. The benefits of this fieldwork familiarity showed even in practice and should be exciting to watch in competition.
As in previous years, these Tigers are road warriors with the first three dates on their schedule being away before their home opener, hosting Silver City High at Tiger Stadium, Tuesday, August 23, match starting at 5:00 p.m. There is a chance that the Tigers will be fielding both a JV and Varsity team this year, in which case the JV match will begin at 3:00 p.m. At press time the coaching staff was still uncertain if this move would be made.
Before the home opener, the Tigers will travel to take on the Questa Wildcats, meeting at neutral Bernalillo Thursday, August 18. Then they face off against the Rehoboth Christian Lynx at Los Lunas starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20. The Tigers are fully prepared and determined to keep upward climb of improvement going forward into the season. The proof will be there for the fans to see in another week when they open at home, the next chance to see them in Tiger Stadium won’t be until they host long time Hot Springs rival, the Hatch Valley Bears on October 1. These Tigers truly are road warriors.
