Tiger soccer returned from the two-day Oak Grove Tournament, September 23-24, with another victory to add to their record. The Tigers won the second of their three matches, and their second they played on day one, 3-1 against La Cueva. Overall the Tigers emerged from the tournament in mid-pack, fourth place among the six teams competing. Teams earned three points for a win, one for a tie and zero in a loss. Competing where teams from Tierra Encantada in Santa Fe, Cleveland High, Questa, La Cueva and OGMEC (Oak Grove-Menaul-Evangelical Christian).
Divided into two groups, first second and third place teams in each group from day one competition faced their counterpart in the other group on day two. The Tigers faced Cleveland on day two and battled hard, but ultimately had to accept a 3-2 loss for the match.
In their win over Albuquerque’s La Cueva Bears, the Tigers came out confident, perhaps a little too confident as the La Cueva team came out strong and attacked early, getting a shot, successfully blocked in the first minute of action. The Tigers regained their composure and the two teams battled back and forth, until about 20 minutes into the first half when the Tigers got on the board with a goal from Rodrigo Reyes on a precision corner kick assist by Miguel Guaderrama. The Bears scored a couple of minutes later to tie the game 1-1 going into halftime.
Making adjustments, both in fieldwork and mindset the Tigers came out strong and focused in the second half. About 20 minutes in The Tigers recaptured the lead off a strong shot by Pedro Reyes from just outside the penalty box. They followed that up about 10 minutes later when it was Rodrigo Reyes again received a Miguel Guaderrama cross corner kick, and drove it into the net for his second goal in the match, and putting the final score, 3-2 in a match the Tigers proved dominant in the second half.
Going against Cleveland Storm on day two, competing for third place in the tournament, both teams came out and played physical throughout, battling back and forth for most of the first half without either team scoring. At the 30-minute mark, a Cleveland goal gave them a 0-1 lead, but the Tigers were determined. They refocused and in the last few minutes Miguel Guaderrama made a bullet like pass to a slashing Ethan Kalminson who tapped the equalizer, setting the score at halftime tied 1-1.
In the second half, it. Was Rodrigo Reyes driving it into the back of the net to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Cleveland was able to answer minutes later to tie the score again, and then with just three minutes left, were able to score again, putting the final score, 2-3 and forcing the Tigers to accept the loss in this evenly matched and hard-fought competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.