Sierra County 4-H Ready For State Conference

Sierra County 4-H braved the heat Friday to give people some refreshing relief from it in the form of snow cones. The 4-H clubs are raising money to help pay expenses for going to the state conference. It’s the One Hundredth State 4-H Conference, and all the stops are being pulled out for a gala week of activity, learning, awards and fun.  Sponsored by and organized in conjunction with the NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), the July 10-14 conference will gather thousands of 4-H members from across the state. This year’s theme is, “Be Bold - Shape the Future.”

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

