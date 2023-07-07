Sierra County 4-H Ready For State Conference
Sierra County 4-H braved the heat Friday to give people some refreshing relief from it in the form of snow cones. The 4-H clubs are raising money to help pay expenses for going to the state conference. It’s the One Hundredth State 4-H Conference, and all the stops are being pulled out for a gala week of activity, learning, awards and fun. Sponsored by and organized in conjunction with the NMSU College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES), the July 10-14 conference will gather thousands of 4-H members from across the state. This year’s theme is, “Be Bold - Shape the Future.”
A strong contingent from the five clubs that make up Sierra County 4-H will make the trip to attend the conference, an event that marks the end of the 2022-2023 4-H season. Sierra County 4-H is supported by and organized through the NMSU Sierra County Extension Office.
With six million members nationwide, dozens of Sierra County youth are active in 4-H, embracing the pursuit of knowledge, skills, leadership and service central to organizations philosophy. Open to ages 8-18, it also includes youths ages 5-7 who are able to be involved as 4-H Cloverbud members. Hundreds more of all ages across the Sierra County community have come up through the 4-H ranks, benefiting from their time and experiences in ways that last a lifetime.
Workshops, games and community service are all on tap, along with business sessions and officer elections. Contests throughout the four days, in areas including, public speaking contests, horse and other livestock judging, horticulture, consumer decision making, wildlife habitat evaluation and even favorite foods. Speaking of food, there will be plenty of great food throughout, including a Tuesday evening BBQ.
Awards and scholarships from such institutions as the New Mexico Junior Livestock Foundation New Mexico Horse Council Foundation, and other scholarships such as the Purina Mills Young Cattlemen’s Leadership scholarship, as well as numerous New Mexico 4-H Scholarships in various categories.
As hard as these young people will be working at the conference, they get to play just as hard. Dances will be held each evening Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each with a different theme, “Dancing Through the Decades”, “Black and White Photography Night” and “Dancing Into the Future.”
Delivering the conference keynote address will be Shannon McKain, a widely recognized authority in finding passion, creating positive change and reaching personal goals. Ms. McCain, a former NFL Cheerleader, 4-H member and Pryor Leadership Fellow, has entertained and educated audiences around the world, receiving several accolades and awards through her career. She is a regular, appearing on ABC, CBS, NBC and even on Nickelodeon. She will speak from her own experiences, relating how hard work, the right attitude, and having passion really will lead you to achieving your dreams.
Sierra County 4-H thanked Johnny B’s and Western Fix for helping with the fundraising effort and for donating.
