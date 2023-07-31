As the first rays of the sun rose above the mountains in the distance, seniors from the Class of 2024 gathered in Tiger Stadium Monday morning in a tradition that goes back many years. Senior Sunrise marks the beginning of a year that will come to a close when these same seniors walk across the stage May 24 next year, and receive their diplomas. The light of a new day shone on all the promise and potential of what lies ahead for this group of seniors.
It was still dark when they began arriving, in twos and threes and more, gathering in small knots, talking, laughing and taking pictures as they prepared for the sun to come up. Finally, in midfield, nearly 50 seniors came together with balloons and confetti, for a ritual that mirrors what classes before them have done and posing for a photographic moment that classes yet to come will likely repeat.
