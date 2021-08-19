Tiger Stadium hosted some exciting gridiron action on Saturday, August 14, when the Rio Grande Football League held their championship game on the Hot Springs Tiger’s home field. The game, between the top-seeded El Paso Brawlers and number two New Mexico Titans was everything it was billed as. It was El Paso on top 26-18, at the final horn after four quarters of action. Fans in attendance were treated to a hard-fought battle between two rivals, neither willing to give up an inch.
Though the Titans scored first, just a minute and change into the game, the Brawlers defense was stifling, shutting their rivals down until the final seconds of the third. The score then stood, 20-12 until the closing three minutes of the game, when each team put it into the end zone one more time, giving the Brawlers the 26-12 victory, the RGFL Championship, and bragging rights for the next year.
