Meeting Monday, September 11 in regular session, the T-or-C Municipal School District (TCMSD) Board of Education approved a renewed contract with the T-or-C Police Department to provide an officer to serve as the full time School Resource Officer for the 2023-2024 school year. The contract was approved by a 4-0 vote, with board secretary and member Jamie Sweeney recusing herself due to her. employment by the T-or-C Police Department. The contract as approved, is the same as last years, with no changes.
All on the board gave Officer Frazier high marks for the work she has done in the schools over the past contract period, the 2022-2023 school year. She completed training and certification to teach the D.A.R.E. program at the schools, and has been doing so, for part of one day each week. All the schools, along with the board, spoke highly of Officer Frazier’s work in the schools and with the students. The full contract is available with this article on the Sentinel’s web site at gpkmedia.com.
The board also approved the purchase of new furniture for classrooms at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) as well as for the Atrium and Cafeteria at Hot Springs High School (HSHS). The furniture will offer both an updated, neat new look, as well as comfortable seating for students at both schools. The money was available from still available federal ESSER funds, from the COVID relief moneys.
The new cafeteria furniture will eliminate the long, unbroken row tables now used that have an almost penal institution feel, and replace them with small and medium sized group tables and seating. This is something many current students at the school have spoken to as something they would very much appreciate.
SCHOOL BOND UP FOR VOTE On the November ballot will be a request for a school bond. This will be a continuation of the current millage already in force, and not result in a new tax on property owners. The board had already approved a request to place this on the ballot. They discussed and took action on a priorities list for what to use the money for, if approved by voters.
The two highest priority items the board would like to see addressed with 2024 bond issue are replacing the TCMS roof, which has long been in need of major work. The other top priority item the board would like to see is to replace the building at Tiger Stadium on the HSHS campus that houses the concession stands, bathrooms and press box. This has been discussed, and on the district’s “wish list” for over 30 years. There is a longer list of other, smaller items that might be addressed if there is money left or if either of these priority projects are not able to be done.
The board stressed that though this would be a new bond issue, it would not result in any increase in property taxes over the current rate.
•The board expressed their thanks to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, El Valle 4308 for their donation of $5,000 for the purchase of uniforms for the school security officers.
•The District’s Director of Safety and Security, Alfredo Aguirre said he is awaiting bids from companies for the purchase and installation of security fencing for the high school and middle school, a project that has been under discussion at the schools for well over a year and is anticipated to be completed before the end of the current school year.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Monday, October 9, in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 North Date Street.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.