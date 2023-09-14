Central.jpeg

Meeting Monday, September 11 in regular session, the T-or-C Municipal School District (TCMSD) Board of Education approved a renewed contract with the T-or-C Police Department to provide an officer to serve as the full time School Resource Officer for the 2023-2024 school year. The contract was approved by a 4-0 vote, with board secretary and member Jamie Sweeney recusing herself due to her. employment by the T-or-C Police Department. The contract as approved, is the same as last years, with no changes.  

All on the board gave Officer Frazier high marks for the work she has done in the schools over the past contract period, the 2022-2023 school year. She completed training and certification to teach the D.A.R.E. program at the schools, and has been doing so, for part of one day each week. All the schools, along with the board, spoke highly of Officer Frazier’s work in the schools and with the students. The full contract is available with this article on the Sentinel’s web site at gpkmedia.com.

