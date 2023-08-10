Sierra County’s own Scat Cats took fifth place overall, in the 2023 North American NCF Envirothon, representing New Mexico in competition. Teams from 41 States and six Canadian Provinces, along with teams from Singapore and China competed in the weeklong event. The 2023 NCF Envirothon was held in New Brunswick, Canada was hosted by Mount Allison University.
The Scat Cats finished with 569.00 points accumulated from each of the five topic areas and the oral presentation. A scant 0.67 points separated them from fourth place Florida, with Massachusetts repeating as the first-place winner for the second year in a row.
The Scat Cats team that traveled to New Brunswick for the competition is comprised of team captain Jair Serrano, Chrisney Deseo, Cayden Tisdale, Vivi LaFont and Dessa LaFont. Advisor and coach, Mark Hedge, who has guided the team since its founding, to eleven state titles over the past twelve years.
The excitement and tension of the awards night ceremonies intense, as Dessa LaFont told us. “They announced tenth places through sixth and I was thinking that we hadn’t made it. Then they got to fifth place and called our name in the top five. It was crazy. I was in shock. I just clocked out.”
For the Scat Cats however, the road to that last night was a long one. There is of course, the long year of work and the intensity of winning the state competition. The road to Mount Allison University started three weeks before that final night. The Scat Cats spent a week in Albuquerque practicing and studying and being tutored by former team members from Envirothon’s in past years, including Lorraina Rojas and Eliaz Garcia. After a week of work there, and an interview broadcast on KRQE-TV, the team flew to Chicago and then on to Bangor, Maine. The drive to Mount Allison University in New Brunswick took about eight hours, with stops.
Each teammate on the Scat Cats was responsible for one of the five areas tested, Soils, Wildlife, Forestry, Aquatic Biology and the Special topic, which varies each year. This year’s topic was Adapting to a Changing Climate. “A bus would take us away for training in our subject area,” Dessa LaFont told us. “The tests were interesting and intense.”
In addition to each on the team being tested in their area, the entire team gives a judged oral presentation in which each team member must provide input and answer the judge’s questions.
There is so much more to the week in Canada that teams can experience. The Scat Cats made the most of their time. The team took time to sight see around the community of Tantramar (formerly called Sackville) where the university is located. Asked what was special about the trip, they all had many things, just taking a trip to the other side of the continent is an experience to remember. Chrisney said, “getting to see all the things we had been studying was great.” Dessa added in, “So many maple trees, they were everywhere.” They also told us that, “Hedge got to drive a brand-new Suburban from the airport.” Others enjoyed the sights, “Seeing the ocean was really special,” for Cayden. Chrisney told us that the event had the “best ice cream ever.” But Vivi probably summed up what they all felt, “Winning was kind of cool.”
Mark Hedge said it was the first North American competition he could remember where there were no problems, “no tickets, no injuries, the borders all went smooth, no lost items. The only disappointments or downsides were, they didn’t get to see a moose or a puffin, and the mosquitoes were horrible. All in all though, an experience to remember for a lifetime.
Envirothon inspires an intense, yearlong effort. Every team wants to win. But it is also imbued with the spirit of camaraderie between teams and individuals. Friends are made quickly, and small tokens are exchanged between them, as well as contact information for staying in touch with new-found friends.
As Vivi LaFont put it, “Every kid there was super nice, there was no hostility at all. When the first-place winners came to the stage, everyone in the hall was psyched for them. The cheering was crazy”
