In advance of their departure for the North American Envirothon competition, held July 23-29, the Scat Cats, our elite Envirothon team held a final fundraiser on Friday, June 30. The effort, billed as the “Battle of the Fundraisers,” was held at the T-or-C Brewery on Broadway and pitted two delicious dishes of food against each other. 

The lighthearted battle gave the attending public the choice of Thai Green Curry or Ballpark Nachos with Chilis. Votes were cast for your favorite by deciding into which jar donations went. As of press time it is still unclear which meal won the battle. One thing was clear however, the ultimate winners were the Scat Cats. 

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

