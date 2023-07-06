In advance of their departure for the North American Envirothon competition, held July 23-29, the Scat Cats, our elite Envirothon team held a final fundraiser on Friday, June 30. The effort, billed as the “Battle of the Fundraisers,” was held at the T-or-C Brewery on Broadway and pitted two delicious dishes of food against each other.
The lighthearted battle gave the attending public the choice of Thai Green Curry or Ballpark Nachos with Chilis. Votes were cast for your favorite by deciding into which jar donations went. As of press time it is still unclear which meal won the battle. One thing was clear however, the ultimate winners were the Scat Cats.
The Envirothon team earned the right to represent the state of New Mexico at the North American NCF Envirothon by winning the state level competition in April. It was their eleventh state title in the past twelve years, a staggering accomplishment. The team not only won state, swept the entire competition, taking first place in all five categories, as well as overall first.
This year’s Envirothon team consists of team captain, Jair Serrano, whose area in the competition is Soils, Chrisney Deseo, responsible for Aquatic Ecology, Dessa LaFont is the team’s Wildlife expert, Cayden Tisdale, area of expertise is Forestry and Vivi LaFont is taking on the Special Topic, which this year is Adapting to a Changing Climate. Also on the team as an alternate, but not traveling to the competition is Jameela Deseo, who is expert in Soils. In addition to the five areas, there is an oral examination and presentation, before judges, in which each team member must contribute equally.
The North American competition this year will be hosted by Mount Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada. Typically, it is hosted by at a university by the host state’s Envirothon organization. The Envirothon is a program of the National Conservation Foundation. Including teams from almost every U.S. State, many Canadian Provinces and in recent years has included teams from China. There is planned for an expansion of the program to include teams from additional countries in the future. Every few years the NCF Envirothon has been hosted by a Canadian Province.
The team will leave Sierra County for the long trip to New Brunswick on July 11, traveling first to points north in the state for a few days of intensive practice and training. They will also have a few days of practice and specialized instruction and practice after landing in Maine, where they are flying to from Albuquerque. From there, it’s a “short” drive of 300 miles to Tantramar, New Brunswick, where Mount Allison University is located.
We look forward to a full report from the Scat Cats when they return, to tell us not only how they fared in the competition, but also their impressions of the entire experience. Good luck, Scat Cats.
