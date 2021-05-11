It was opening day for Tiger Softball Tuesday, May 11 as they cut the ribbon at their newly turfed diamonds. Both of The Diamonds at Tiger Fields have been completely fitted out in artificial turf, tremendously enhancing both the visual esthetic and the competitive experience for the athletes. Flanked by Tiger softball Head Coach Phillip Zuni, School Board President Brett Smith, Hot Springs High Principal, Ryan Peil, Assistant Principal Rebecca Bartoo, School Board member, Christy LaFont and Athletic Director Alicia Degase, District Schools Superintendent Dr. Channell Segura Cut the ribbon and opened the fields. Now, Play Ball, Tigers!
Ribbon Cutting Opens The Diamonds At Tiger Fields
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
