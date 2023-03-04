The pantheon of Tiger sport’s newest addition, power lifting attended it’s first “Three-Lift competition Saturday, February 25. Hosted by Hatch Valley and organized by coach Louis Howell and his staff, the event brought about 30 athletes from three schools to compete, with Hatch Valley, Deming and Hot Springs High all lifting.
Power lifting is an NMAA sanctioned, co-ed sport. Both boys and girls attend competitions, though lifting in separate divisions further broken down into classes by the body weight of each lifter. The three lifts executed are squat, bench and deadlift. At competitions the bar is loaded progressively. The lifter requiring the lightest weight will lift first. It is then increased at each round.
The atmosphere at the event was described as electric as thletes and fans from all three schools displayed the spirit of competing with class, with all helping and cheering for each athlete as they performed, regardless of what school they were from.
Two Tigers came home earning first place in their class at the competition. Angel Hernandez took first in the boys 114-pound weight class and Yamilet More took first in the girls-132-pound weight class. The Tigers took a team of six lifters, see accompanying photos, with several from the team unable to attend due to participation in still ongoing winter sports or other obligations. The team is scheduled to compete twice more this season, March 10 at Capitan High and March 18, again at Hatch Valley. We look forward to hearing more about this newest of Tiger teams as they compete this season and going forward.
