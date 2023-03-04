The pantheon of Tiger sport’s newest addition, power lifting attended it’s first “Three-Lift competition Saturday, February 25. Hosted by Hatch Valley and organized by coach Louis Howell and his staff, the event brought about 30 athletes from three schools to compete, with Hatch Valley, Deming and Hot Springs High all lifting.

Power lifting is an NMAA sanctioned, co-ed sport. Both boys and girls attend competitions, though lifting in separate divisions further broken down into classes by the body weight of each lifter. The three lifts executed are squat, bench and deadlift. At competitions the bar is loaded progressively. The lifter requiring the lightest weight will lift first. It is then increased at each round.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.