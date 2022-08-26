The Tigers opened the season on the road, taking on the Wildcats in Tularosa August 19. Against this traditional opening game opponent, the Tigers came up empty and had to return home wearing a 30-0 loss to start their first season under new Head Coach Phil Camp.
The Tigers started out a little stiff coming out to start the game receiving the kickoff. Turning the ball over with a fumble in their opening drive, the Tigers took the ball right back, forcing a fumble on the first Wildcat play and senior running back and wide receiver Josiah Tidwell recovering for the Tigers.
With the opening jitters shaken off both teams, they settled down for a long first half defensive struggle.
The Tigers D held strong, allowing a single touchdown, late in the first quarter, through the entire first half. Though keeping within one trip into the endzone from tying things up, the Tigers couldn’t put together a consistent drive. Missed passes plagued the team throughout, with Tiger quarterback Kaidyn Lanham connecting on 8 of 23, for 66 yards. On the other side of the ball, it was the Wildcats passing game that pushed them ahead, with 254 yards and three touchdowns earned by them in the air.
Penalties definitely hurt the Tigers. Whenever they advanced the ball and had a good drive going, the flags flew, and penalties prevented them from capitalizing with a score.
In all, the Tigers were dinged 14 times with penalties, costing them 95 crucial yards and stopping their offense cold. In all, the Tigers were forced to punt the ball on fourth down six times. It wasn’t all one-sided though, as the Wildcats saw laundry toss against them 10 times pushing them back 94 yards.
At halftime the scoreboard stood at 6-0, where it remained until the final Tulie drive of the third quarter. Then everything seemed to start clicking for the home team and the Tigers couldn’t find the solution. As the rain fell, keeping the field slick and the ball harder to hang onto the Wildcats added to their score. Going up 18-zip with their first possession of the fourth and scoring twice more before the final horn sounded. It was the final touchdown of the game, putting Tularosa up 30-0 that was a little disappointing, as they 44 yards against lackluster defense.
Despite this loss, there were still a few pluses that the Tigers were able bring home with them. Lanham, who has a couple years at the quarterback position under his belt, has shown he can run the ball to pick up yards when going airborne isn’t working. He looked steady and unfazed by pressure. With JJ Garcia, Ashton Garcia and Ethan Flores along with Tidwell all grabbing passes, Lanham has plenty of targets to choose from. Sophomore Ashton Garcia snagged two of the three thrown his way and picked uyp 21 yards.
Running the ball, JJ Garcia showed signs of the slippery speed the Tigers are counting on utilizing as the season progresses.
On defense, there are some beasts. Out o the wings, Tidwell and fellow senior Brandon Hardowin each had four solo tackles and were credited with one more each in assists. The big man, Ethan Flores is going to be one that other teams will learn to be wary of, as well as Joel Rivero. Each dropped the Wildcat with the ball four times. Matthew Aguirre earned his share of stops too, with a pair of solo tackles and a lot of pressure put on the ball.
In all, the Tigers forced three fumbles and recovered two of them, one by Tidwell and the other by Hardowin.
In the week since the game, the team has been on the practice field and studying film, focusing on fundamentals and formations. They plan to be ready for game two, battling from opening kickoff to final horn. The Tigers face El Paso Cathedral High’s Fighting Irish in a Saturday contest at home in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.
