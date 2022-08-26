The Tigers opened the season on the road, taking on the Wildcats in Tularosa August 19. Against this traditional opening game opponent, the Tigers came up empty and had to return home wearing a 30-0 loss to start their first season under new Head Coach Phil Camp.

The Tigers started out a little stiff coming out to start the game receiving the kickoff. Turning the ball over with a fumble in their opening drive, the Tigers took the ball right back, forcing a fumble on the first Wildcat play and senior running back and wide receiver Josiah Tidwell recovering for the Tigers.

