In a Saturday double feature the Tiger girls had a split with visiting Magdalena in some middle school hoops action. It was 31-3 seventh grade win, while the eighth grade struggled and had to wear a 10-32 loss.
The seventh-grade victory was a decisive one, with the Tigers holding the Magdalena team to a single point off a free throw through almost the entire game, when they finally managed a basket. With the Tigers leading 23-1 at the half, the writing was on the wall early in this one. The Tiger girls added six more points in the third, and finally allowed their guests a single hoop in the last couple minutes of the fourth, while scoring four more Tiger points.
It was Daizy Bachicha doing the heavy lifting on Saturday, racking up 15 points, including nine in the crushing second quarter. Shaylee Knudson also came up big, with eight points in the game, and Kiylie Turpen adding in four more and Makayla Flores, Shenetta Montoya, both contributing points to the Tiger victory.
The middle school Tiger girls eighth grade team is one in transition, with several seventh graders brought up to help fill out the numbers and stabilize the backcourt. As a team still feeling their way, they began to really coalesce late in the game. Two of the seventh graders, Raegan Hearn and Taylor Littleton helped share the point guard duties with eighth grade point guard Zakaila Carrera.
The Tigers had a hard time finding the cure to the full court press employed by the Magdalena team, but by never giving up, and continuing to work it, they solved it late in the game, when Littleton put up two baskets and split a pair from the line, while Hearn knocked down a pair of outside jump shots for more Tiger points and Clare Archuleta fouled in a hard drive to the hoop knocked down one of two from the free throw line.
As the team practices and competes more together in the new configuration they should continue to improve, and we will see these Tiger girls shine.
