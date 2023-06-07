There were clouds of dust to be seen, rising up at the TCMS football field last week. When the dust settled, the field, used by the middle school football team and others at the school, was flat, on the straight and level and was reseeded with grass that should come into its own in time for the middle school football team to enjoy the vastly improved practice field. TCMS Tiger football coach Dick Lanford brought in his own equipment to do the work, which took three days to complete. The field, which had been a rolling meadow with holes, ruts and she up and downhill runs for the team to try and negotiate. Now the field, once the grass comes in, will be much safer to use and a lot more enjoyable. Lanford’s equipment, shown here, is laser guided and controlled to produce results that any team would be happy to compete on. He did the work at a cost none could complain about, wanting only to be reimbursed for the equipment costs. After assessing the results of his work, Lanford said that he would be willing to do the same work on the high school’s football field at Tiger Stadium. A big Tiger thank you to Coach Lanford.
On The Level
Jim Shiley
Reporter
I also work extensively with the student support group, We Are Tigers
