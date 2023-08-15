Tigers Unidos hit the ground running this school year. Beyond brainstorming different ways to get their message out, community service projects and more, at their Tuesday lunch meeting they welcomed a guest speaker to give a presentation. Clarie Miller, traveled down on August 8, from the NM Department of Health’s Office of Student and Adolescent Health, to discuss mental health and suicide prevention.
In its third year at HSHS, Tigers Unidos, is a student activity group dedicated to suicide and violence prevention, helping to create more friendly and welcoming school culture. Their activities last year ranged from working on with the T-or-C Litter Pickers to on World Cleanup Day, to in-school pizza parties. Much of what they do is behind the scenes, in small groups or individually, promoting student inclusion by such simple thigs as actually reaching out to students who seem to have been left behind, and seem isolated from the student community.
At the Tuesday meeting with Clarie Miller, she led the group in discussing topics of mental health ranging from how students reach out to help others and themselves, to strategies for coping with pressures and challenges encountered, sometimes on a daily basis, by students and others.
Going around the table Tigers Unidos members added their insights on several specific issues. One of the first, was their feelings about behaviors and misconceptions that adults arrive at in interactions with them. “Sometimes they will want to talk about it,” said one, about dealing with parents when upset. They say I’m giving them attitude when I just need a little time and space before I even can talk about it.” Another offered up this very spot on insight. “Don’t assume my smile means that I’m smiling in the inside.”
Ms. Miller offered up that the most important thing is the way each one talks about themselves. The message was to be kind to yourself. What others think about you, good or bad, has more to do with who they are, their struggles and aspirations than it does about you. The one you can control is yourself. One Tiger offered up the scenario that if you are walking down the hall and go past a group of kids and they start laughing, your immediate response is to think they are laughing at you, when very often it has nothing to do with you.
The most important message given was one central to the mission of Tigers Unidos, never be afraid to seek out help, to find someone you can talk with. Almost any problem can be diminished by finding someone to talk with. Being kind to yourself, setting your boundaries and holding yourself accountable, attending to your own self-care and reaching out for help were the core messages. Speak out, and promote the truth that mental health, like physical health, is just an aspect of overall health and not anything to hide or be ashamed of.
Prominent was the need to make people aware that they can reach out when in need of help, or in times of crises. As the 911 call is one to make in an immediate physical danger or threat, 988 is the number to call for help when mental or emotional needs are overwhelming.
Tigers Unidos has projects going forward. They are already working with the Litter Pickers to join in their effort again this year. They have joined, along with several other student activity groups, in an effort initiated by the HSHS chapter of the National Honors Society, for an August 21 fundraiser at Sidekixx Bowling Alley. Pizza parties, poster and mural campaigns, care packs for homeless youth and adults and a range of activities for Mental Health Week are all on the agenda as these students reach out to help build a positive school community. Their vision can be summed up in four short words, “No Tiger Walks Alone.”
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.