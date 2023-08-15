Tigers Unidos hit the ground running this school year. Beyond brainstorming different ways to get their message out, community service projects and more, at their Tuesday lunch meeting they welcomed a guest speaker to give a presentation. Clarie Miller, traveled down on August 8, from the NM Department of Health’s Office of Student and Adolescent Health, to discuss mental health and suicide prevention.

In its third year at HSHS, Tigers Unidos, is a student activity group dedicated to suicide and violence prevention, helping to create more friendly and welcoming school culture. Their activities last year ranged from working on with the T-or-C Litter Pickers to on World Cleanup Day, to in-school pizza parties. Much of what they do is behind the scenes, in small groups or individually, promoting student inclusion by such simple thigs as actually reaching out to students who seem to have been left behind, and seem isolated from the student community.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.