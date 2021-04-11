Varsity Tiger Girls basketball faced off against Magdalena for their season home opener in the Den Friday, April 9. Though eleven Tigers were announced for the contest, only eight were suited up to compete, and the depleted squad had to take a 29-45 loss for the night.
The Tigers started out strong, holding the lead in much of the first quarter, and at times in the second as well, before falling behind. Fouled on a hard drive to the hoop, Marixa Garcia split the pair from the line to get the Tigers on the scoreboard. Logan Woods knocked down three buckets in the first as well, for six of her game high 14 points. A couple scores late in the first put the visitors up, 7-12 going into the second quarter.
In the second, the Tigers out scored their opponents, 11-8, with Woods scoring twice, Garcia adding in three more from the charity stripe and both Marissa Varela and Alicia Gonzales dropping in buckets from the wings. When the teams went to the locker rooms at the half, the Tigers trailed by two slim points, 18-20.
The third quarter was the short-handed Tigers undoing, falling further behind, 22-36 entering the final stanza. In addition to Woods 14 and Garcia's seven points, Tiger point guard Brooklynn Garcia added in four in the fourth, along with those scored by Varela and Gonzales.
The team has a new, fast-paced look this year. fast, sharp passing, much of it while on fast breaks were a dominant feature, along with several on the team, Woods and Garcia prominently, adept at driving in hard to the hoop, looking to score or draw the foul. Once the roster is up to full strength, this is a team that will be turning some heads, as well as providing plenty of excitement to the fans in the stands.
