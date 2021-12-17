The Tiger’s boys’ basketball team at T-or-C Middle School had a home stand against the Hatch Valley Bears on December 9 with both seventh and eighth grade teams competing. Results were mixed. The eighth-grade team took a 20-33 loss, while the seventh grade Tiger boys handily defeated their guests, 25-20.
Our eighth grade Tigers fell behind early, falling into an 8-15 hole when the teams went to the locker rooms at the half. Though they came back in energized and with adjustments made, they couldn’t find the right combination to climb back out.
Scoring was distributed across five Tigers, with Ruben Saenz, high scorer for the game, putting seven points on the board for his team. Caden Chatfield was just behind, knocking down six points. Tristin Polanco added three more and Joseph Ramirez and Ernie Spitzer both also contributing.
In one of the oddest seen twists in the game, a Hatch player made a basket at the wrong end of the court, giving the Tigers two more points, which must have made for a lot of kidding from his teammates on the bus ride home.
The Tiger boys seventh grade team closed the evening in this matchup. The 25-20 Tiger victory didn’t reflect just how dominant the Tigers were in this one.
In a low-scoring first quarter the Tigers put up seven points but held their opponents scoreless. At the half, it had gotten a little better for the visitors, but only a little, with the scoreboard reading 10-4 Tigers when the third quarter opened. Tiger boys’ basketball teams tend to love the third quarter, and this team was no exception. With the Tigers putting up 13 points, led by Billy Baca’s seven. At the end of the quarter, it was Tigers up, 23-7.
The fourth quarter gave the Coaches a chance to go deep into the bench and give quality playing time to some other Tigers, while the Hatch team pushed hard with their starters. Even at that, the Tigers held a 25-11 lead until the final 3 minutes, when a several shots finally fell for the visitors.
The Tiger’s Russell Silva led the way, dropping 12 points for his team to earn top-gun status. Baca with seven was the next up, with Jacob Cano, Martin Garcia, Andre Goimez and Evan Byers all contributing points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.