The T-or-C Municipal School District announced today (July 6) that Maria Chavez had been offered and accepted the position of Head Coach for girls’ basketball at Hot Springs High School. Coach Chavez, an educational assistant at HSHS, who served as assistant coach for the Tiger girls the past two seasons, was also a multi-sport athlete in her own right while a student at HSHS where she graduated as a member of the Class of 2015.

Coach Chavez stepped up to make sure the summer program for her team stayed on track, keeping the team moving forward after the retirement of former coach Sharon Enrietta, at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

