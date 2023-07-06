The T-or-C Municipal School District announced today (July 6) that Maria Chavez had been offered and accepted the position of Head Coach for girls’ basketball at Hot Springs High School. Coach Chavez, an educational assistant at HSHS, who served as assistant coach for the Tiger girls the past two seasons, was also a multi-sport athlete in her own right while a student at HSHS where she graduated as a member of the Class of 2015.
Coach Chavez stepped up to make sure the summer program for her team stayed on track, keeping the team moving forward after the retirement of former coach Sharon Enrietta, at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
Coach Chavez has been working with the Tigers both in the weight room and in open gym sessions since the summer break began. She is intent on building a serious bottom to top basketball program for girls’ basketball with the goal of re-establishing it as an elite Tiger team. She is looking forward to the season ahead and the hard work that it will entail.
Coach will be leading from the front, building a team culture and team concept among the Tiger girls, who will have their work cut out for them to work as hard as their Coach. We look forward to sitting down with Coach Chavez in the near future to talk hoops, and her plans for the team.
