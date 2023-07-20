After a one-year break Manzano Christian School is planning to open three classrooms in the coming school year, serving children from Kindergarten through eighth grade. They are open for enrollment, or re-enrollment for former students, with a planned start date for classes to begin on August 7. Parents interested in this are encouraged to call Ms. Akilah at 575-894-5646 or stop by to discuss questions or to pick up an enrollment package, at the Appletree Education Center, 1300 South Broadway in T-or-C. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Achieving a sustainable level of enrollment is the key to making this happen.
Through a State of New Mexico program, 529 Education Freedom Accounts, eligible parents of children who enroll at Manzano could receive tax credits of up to $10,000 per enrolled student that can help offset the cost of their education at the school. Parents with questions regarding eligibility in this program and how to apply for this and other payment plans available at the school, should discuss it with Manzano school staff.
