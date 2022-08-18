Tiger soccer kicked off their 2022-2023 season with a JV tournament scheduled for Saturday, August 13. On the schedule was Tigers v Silver City High boys’ JV at 1 p.m. followed by a matchup with the Deming boys’ JV at 3 p.m. The Tigers, being a co-ed team must compete against either other co-ed teams or boys’ teams.
After a full week of practice, with 27 Tiger athletes working, those able to complete all the prerequisites for competition made the most of what they learned at practices. The Tigers came out of the gate and got right down to business. From the opening kick-off they made it clear, they were ready to compete.
The Tigers defended well, keeping possession of the ball for most of the game. There were several opportunities for the Tigers that narrowly missed the goal or were blocked by the Colts goalkeeper.
At the 18-minute mark, Miguel Guaderrama delivered a strong, driven corner kick, catching the Colts defense off guard as it was driven to the near post. The ball hit a Colts defender, bouncing into the net for the Tiger’s first score of the game and season. Our Tigers wanted more. Just a few minutes later, Ethan Kalminson got free on a through ball, beating the Colts goalkeeper for the Tiger’s second goal of the half.
The Tigers kept the pressure on, with multiple shots, attacking the Colts defense relentlessly.
Opportunity came again for the Tigers at the 30-minute mark of the first half. Kalminson again broke free, but the Colts goalkeeper came out and fouled Ethan inside the 18-yard penalty box giving the Tigers a penalty kick. Pedro Reyes stepped up to take the kick, was able to sneak the ball past the Colts keeper for a Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Then, at the 34-minute mark nature dealt the Tigers a blow that postponed what looked like a great win to start the season. Storm clouds had built and lightning strikes near the field prompted a lightning delay for all the tournament games
After two hours delay, the rest of the games for were cancelled. All concerned are working to reschedule cancelled matches and to schedule a time to complete the one interrupted in the middle.
The Tigers played very well and were very well in control of this game. The Tigers held the majority of possession, mostly on the Colts side of the field, and finished with 13 shots total, eight on goal, while holding Silver City to two shots and one shot on goal. Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Rio Rancho High School to take on the Questa Wildcats on Thursday, August 18 as this issue of the Sentinel goes to press, followed by a matchup with Rehoboth Christian as Los Lunas, Saturday, August 20 at 11:00 a.m.
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.