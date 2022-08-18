TIGER SOCCER RIDING HIGH

Tiger soccer made the trip over to Silver City for a tournament matchup. Unfortunately, their first game was cut short by lightning in a storm that force the tournament to seek a date to reschedule. After the long bus ride to Silver City where Tiger soccer opened their season taking on the Silver High Colts, the team had to leave with the match still up on the air. Though leading by a very healthy 3-0 score, lightning forced a halt to the match as it neared halftime. With no sign of it relenting, it was decided to call the remainder of the matchup postponed until the two teams can schedule a date and time to complete the match. Despite the disappointment at not pushing on to the victory, the Tigers were in good spirits on the ride home. The level of competition the Tigers exhibited during the time on the field showed the progress this team has made and bodes well for an exciting season. Next up, as this issue of the Sentinel went to the press on Thursday the team traveled to take on Questa and will be facing Reheboth Christian at Los Lunas on Saturday, August 20.

Tiger soccer kicked off their 2022-2023 season with a JV tournament scheduled for Saturday, August 13. On the schedule was Tigers v Silver City High boys’ JV at 1 p.m. followed by a matchup with the Deming boys’ JV at 3 p.m. The Tigers, being a co-ed team must compete against either other co-ed teams or boys’ teams.

After a full week of practice, with 27 Tiger athletes working, those able to complete all the prerequisites for competition made the most of what they learned at practices. The Tigers came out of the gate and got right down to business. From the opening kick-off they made it clear, they were ready to compete.

