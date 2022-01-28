Let's Talk Hoops

Alright Tiger fans grab some bench, the heat’s turned on, so the Den ought to warm up. Heck, what am I saying? Our Tiger teams have been heating up the court for two months now.
That’s right, two months. We’re hitting the “second season” starting Tuesday, when District 3 competition begins. Six games for our Tiger teams. First up is Cobre, with the Tiger girls defending the Den against the Indians, while the Tiger boys travel to their place.
District, for the few who don’t know, features two games, one home and one on the road, with each our three district foes. The part I don’t like about it is that when the boys are home the girls are away, and vice versa. So I have to stay right here in the friendly confines of the Den and cover whoever’s playing at home.
Alright, moving on. Yeah, I know. Our Tiger boys have dropped a couple the last few days, their record isn’t as good as we’ve gotten used to. Well, here’s the thing, first off isn’t is great that we’ve gotten used to this team winning and that people are actually paying attention to our Tiger teams?
Anyway, let me just say this. I’m not really worried, and here’s why.
Without making predictions about where the Tigers will stand when the regular season ends, at home in the Den against Hatch on Friday, February 18, there’s a couple things to keep in mind. It’s a young team, plenty to learn, and they’re flat out determined to learn, to work, to grow and to win.
The other thing is about practice. I’ve been lucky enough to see these guys practice. They work as hard as they do in competition. Heck, I get tired just watching them. They take it VERY seriously. They know that it’s in practices that games are won. No, I don’t know where this team’s season will end, but I’m not worried about these Tigers.
And how about those Tiger girls? They’ve really been lighting it up. They’re doing something we haven’t seen here in quite a few years.
In their three tournaments this year they were on the right side of the bracket, the winner’s side, in two of them. The most recent one? Well, there they were, in the championship game, only losing by one single point. Between you and me, with another 30 seconds on the clock, they would have won that one.
While there have been some standout plays over those “lean years,” and a few All-Star caliber athletes, what our Tiger girls are accomplishing this year, we haven’t seen in what, nearly a decade? They are doing it with skill, hard work, and with teamwork.
One last thing. A couple weeks ago I said there were three things I wanted Tiger athletes to focus on. I know you read it, well maybe. Anyway, here’s an add-on to the list
1. Always be on time. For Everything. Practice starts at 4:00? Then you’re there, AND dressed out for practice, AND on the COURT OR FIELD by 3:55, at latest. 2. Check your personal issues and attitude at the door. 3. Treat EVERY Tiger teammate like they’re your brother or sister. Because you know what? They are. 4. Take new teammates and the rookies under your wing. On court and off. 5. And you younger, newer ones… seek out a veteran and ask them to teach you some moves. And always remember, Hate. To. Lose.
Okay, Tigers, that’s all I have for now. You go on ahead, I’ll be along in a minute, but until next time, remember… nothing but net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.