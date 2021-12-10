Let's Talk Hoops

I’m still celebrating Tiger history being made on Saturday, last weekend. There were six Triger teams competing and there were six Tiger wins. Hey, let me say that again, Six Tiger teams, six Tiger wins. Sorry, I just like saying that. Here’s the thing, every Tiger basketball team had a game on Saturday. That in itself is a LOT of Tiger hoops. But the best part was those six W’s. Our varsity Tiger boys and Tiger girls were each at tournaments. Our middle school Tigers, both boys and girls seventh and eighth grade teams all had games matched up against Hatch. Every single Tiger team won. Never happened before, six wins in a day, at least as far as I’ve been able to tell.
All right Tiger fans, that’s out of the way. Now let’s get down to it. We’ve had a couple of tough losses, the Tiger boys that is. You could call them lopsided losses. Heck, you could say each one was an absolute shellacking. Well, you wouldn’t be wrong. N ow, I’m not going to join the loud chorus of bleacher coaches. Nope. Don’t need to. We already have some outstanding actual coaches. You know, the ones who are there at courtside, and who are there every day at practice and stay up late nights doing all the other things that need done. I have no doubt about our Tigers, and I know that, as the song goes, the kids are alright. Adjustments, of course. Issues to deal with, absolutely. Corrections to be made and things to figure out, yep, that too. But here’s the thing. I have a lot of confidence in our Tiger coaching staffs. Not just the Tiger boys either, but all our coaching staffs.
I will say this though. When we talk about restoring the roar, it’s not just talk. But listen, it takes time. It all doesn’t happen overnight. But I’ll tell you what, anyone who thinks it’s not happening hasn’t been paying attention. It is. Here’s a couple of examples. Not that long ago, people came to every Tiger game, regardless the sport, hoping that maybe, maybe we would get a win. Now there are two teams where fans come, and more than. In a long time, and they EXPECT a Tiger win. Of course, the Tigers won’t always win, but the fans come expecting them to. And that, Tiger fans, is a pretty cool development.
The other thing is our Tiger girls. Guess what? They came home with a trophy from the Red or Green Tournament. Third place. And for the first time since I’ve been covering them, they were at a tournament playing on the winner’s side of the bracket. They put away not one but to 4-A teams to get there. And THAT, good Tiger’s fans, is something to cheer about.
Okay, finally I want to wrap it up with something that we all need to think about. It breaks my heart to write about this. It’s the tragedy that took the lives of two from the basketball community, and more importantly, from their families and friends, leaving a vast, aching empty spot in the hearts of so many, even right here in Tiger Town. It’s mentioned elsewhere in this issue, so I won’t repeat again here, but simply leave you with this.
Hug your kids a little tighter. And kids, tell your parents and families that you love them. Don’t miss an opportunity to be kind, to be helpful, to pass on to others some of the light and love you have inside. Do something unexpected to help a friend or stranger. Enjoy every one of your friends and families, cherish them and let them know how important they are to you. If that’s something we all do a little bit more, then these two bright lights that were taken from us will continue to blaze, and they will have given us a final, and vital lesson, and in that way, they will live in all of us.
That’s it for another week. You go on ahead. I just need to be alone in here for a few minutes.
