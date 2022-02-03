Let's Talk Hoops

Hey Tiger fans. Up here in the cheap seats, where we can see the whole court. Yeah, I know, the Den’s quiet right now. Won’t be for long. Grab a seat and let’s talk.
First off, I want to say thank you. Thank you for granting me the opportunity to do this for six years now. That’s right, February 1 was my sixth anniversary bending your ear and covering these amazing Tigers. Students, athletes, all of them. Mostly, I want to thank them. Thank them for putting up with me, letting me take their pictures, all the time and everywhere. I am so grateful, that they just let me spend some time with them. What an honor that is, more than they or you could ever know.
Okay, with that said, there’s a couple things to talk about. Surprise, surprise, it’s about Tiger hoops.
Targets on their backs. That’s how I described our Tiger boys the other day to Coach. Not that I was telling him anything he didn’t already know. Heading into every game, that’s what they have, targets on their backs. And it only intensifies as the season goes on, the team heading into those six games, two each, home and away with each of our district foes.
Why targets? Well, that’s the reality when you’re the defending State and District Champions. Hard to play the underdog.
Let me tell you something, finding motivation’s easier when you’re the underdog. “Us against the world,” prove those nay-sayers wrong. It’s a very different thing when you’re the defending champions with that target on your back.
Yeah, I know, we’ve dropped a few we “should” have won. And okay, this season is a struggle in some ways and our record isn’t what it was the last couple years. Well, here’s the thing. One reason it’s hard is because of team history. Recent history, that is. For pretty much four years while this team had ever growing success it was based heavily on, and let’s be honest here, had at its core, three guards who were basically “Hall of Fame” Tiger athletes. Alright. They graduated and moved on. So has the team, but it takes time.
Well, now we’ve got a team that’s different. Not that we don’t have some guards with a ton of potential, but the Tigers are a much more “Bigs” oriented team. Part of the problem is figuring everything out. That takes time. Remember that. Say it with me. It Takes Time. I know, fans are notoriously impatient.
On the plus side, we’ve got multiple “Bigs” nowhere close to hitting their ceiling, several guards who can run point, each with a different approach to fit different conditions and opponents. Our boys have intensity, work ethic, and a strong team approach. Maybe you’ve seen it. It’s called “We over me.”
Our boys’ team has done something during these years that they haven’t done before, except for once, in the early nineties. They’ve won state championships. Two of them in three years. In the nineties and now.
So take a breath, Tiger fans. Don’t panic. This team is going to be fine. I’m very optimistic, confident even, that our Tiger boys will continue as an elite team that many teams are a little intimidated of. Now leaving the boys for a minute, let me tell you something else.
And I’ll say it right out loud. I’m just as confident our Tiger girls have what it takes to join them in that reputation, to be at least a little intimidating to other teams. These things don’t happen overnight, but that’s where our Tiger girls are headed.
The Tiger girls are earning wins. In fact, more wins than we’ve seen for a long time. We’ve always had a few athletes with great skills, just not a great team to go with it. Well, in my opinion, that’s happening, at least it has the very real potential. Yep, they still have a ton of hard work, and I mean VERY hard work.
Here’s some plusses. Passing and moving the ball. Trusting teammates and general teamwork. Defensive intensity. Increasing level of skill sets across the team. These Tiger girls have that, and it’s growing. And you know what one of the biggest plusses they have going on right now is? Winning. They’ve taken a big bite of it and they like how it tastes.
I’ll leave both boys and girls with one thing each to work on. I’ll leave it to them to figure out which is which. It’s this. Turnovers. Free Throws.
Ok Tigers. There’s going to be a game in here pretty soon, so we better get moving. Just remember this… nothing but net!
