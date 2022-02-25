Let's Talk Hoops

Hi there, Tiger hoops fans. Fans of all things Tiger, I hope. It’s been a pretty exciting week, hasn’t it? There’s been plenty of reason to bring us fans here to the Den. Plenty of reason for Tiger fans to cheer. I admit to being at a disadvantage, see, I haven’t heard how things went on Thursday with our Tiger boys over at Cobre and Tiger girls down in Hatch.
But think about it, regardless how things went, and don’t tell me, just hear me out. I’m incredibly proud of these Tigers. You should be too. Proud of both these teams of Tigers, and our middle school Tigers too.
Our Tiger boys put the hurt on the Bears when they came here from Hatch Valley. They learned that you don’t mess with the Tigers in their Den. You were there Tuesday night; you know what I’m talking about.
It was a Tiger District Tournament Double-Header, something I hope happens again in seasons ahead. Our Tigers did pretty darn well. Don’t you think? They beat Hatch. That’s usually something to cheer about around here.
The Tiger girls too. They pretty much dismantled that Cobre squad, didn’t they? Just a little 35-point win, that’s all. They’re playing better together than I’ve ever seen. Putting together the skills and talents on the team, really pushing to be united as a team, a true Tiger sisterhood.
The other night, the Tiger boys found the path to a dominant win even when their shots were NOT falling. Defensively they are a powerhouse. Is that too strong a term to use? I don’t think so.
Heck, if the shots had been falling, they would’ve won by 40, as it was, they only won by… what was it? Oh yeah, 28 points, that’s all!
Now don’t get me wrong I’m not throwin’ shade on our Tigers. But no, shots that almost always do, just were not falling.
So, what does a poor team do when that happens? They lose, that’s what. What does a mediocre team do what that happens? That’s right, they lose. Now, what does a great team do? They find another way to win, that’s what. And that is exactly what they did.
Their guests didn’t know what hit them. They went nearly 10 minutes without scoring a single point. Now THAT is some tight Tiger D.
These Tiger boys and the Tiger girls too, were picking their guests pockets and stealing their passes all night long. I was a little afraid that the Sheriff’s Deputy might throw the cuffs on ‘em.
Now the Tiger girls, on the other hand, were shooting the lights out. That may have surprised a few of the fans that only come in here for a couple games a season, but not me. They’ve got the weapons, and they know how to use them.
Anyway, Sunday night the invitations get sent out to the Big Dance. We’re talking basketball’s state championship playoffs. Now we wait and see how things shake out.
When all is said and done and our Tiger ballers head into their off-season, and some to do spring sports, we’ll put together something special. Look for a photo gallery of Tiger Basketball not too long after the Big Dance is over and the music fades away.
So, we’re almost ready to call it a season now. Pretty quick here we’ll be getting together in the dugouts, over at the Diamonds of Tiger Fields. It’s just about springtime, and those diamonds are ready to shine. We should be plenty comfortable there. But until we meet up again, remember… nothing but net!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.