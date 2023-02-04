Let's Talk Hoops

Welcome to February, Tiger sports fans. Pull up a seat and let’s talk, but I’ll tell you what, if you like Tiger Basketball like I do, I’ve got one thing to say, and it’s this. District action, Baby!
That’s right, we’re already into the second “half” of the season, and yes, I put that in quotes. See, the first half is everything leading up to District 3 competition, or about 20 games or so. District is only six games, two each, home and away against each District 3 foe. That is, against Cobre, Socorro, and our old foe, Hatch Valley.
Here’s the thing, once this part of the season starts, the intensity rachets up about six notches, at least and every single one of those games takes on tons more meaning. Now we need to be firing on all cylinders and have everyone up to speed. Now everything counts for more and every team wants to send away with a loss, like a spike through the heart.
Well, Tigers, get used to it, because you now what? It only gets harder from here. For those teams lucky enough to get into the big dance, the State Playoffs, will see the intensity skyrocket WAY higher than it is now in district. And it will just keep climbing for every game a team gets into if they avoid elimination there, that and the noise level.
For those lucky enough to make it to the final four, or beyond, it is hard to even imagine the level of intensity. Like nothing ever faced and felt before.
Well, there’s quite a way to go before we get to that point… IF we get to that point. So let’s leave that for now.
The battle against the Indians the other night, right here in the Den was very satisfying for a reason I want us to talk about now. That is, the third quarter. The other night, against Cobre, we came out in the third sitting on a pretty reasonable 12-point lead. Instead of being satisfied I saw our Tigers double down and push it to a 30-point lead by the time the horn sounded marking the end of the third. THAT is Tiger basketball. The third quarter has been called the Tiger’s quarter, though it’s been a wee while since I last heard it referred to in that way. The other night it was about remembering that when you have a good lead is NOT the time to slack off, it’s the time to push ever harder.
The third quarter is always interesting to me in another way too. It tells me a lot about a team’s coaching, its coaching staff. Halftime in the locker room is where adjustments are made… or not. It’s when the coaching staff can analyze and adjust, they can innovate and create and find solutions… or they don’t. And when the team takes to the court in the third quarter, they execute and run plays and defensive sets that bring the win… or they don’t.
So, anyway. Let’s make sure to be out there supporting our Tigers, all of them, every team, every time. After all, they are ALL Tigers, they are our kids and they are our future. And here’s one last thing, that I’ve said before elsewhere. They have earned our respect. They deserve our support. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination
