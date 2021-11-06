Let's Talk Hoops

In here, Tiger hoops fans. The weather’s getting colder, so I thought I’d move on into the Den. With basketball practice getting underway, teams are forming up and all, it seemed like a good move. So, grab a seat and let’s get started.
We’ve got a lot to talk about, but we won’t go into overtime on this one. We’ll get as far as we get. Here’s something easy. Call it a free throw.
Schedules should be out almost anytime. But here’s one thing I do know. The Tiger boys are tipping off, starting their season on the road in a couple weeks. They’ll be heading up to take on East Mountain on November 20 for a Saturday matinee. As far as I know, the Tiger girls will be hitting the courts for the first time a couple days later, that Monday, right here in the Den. So, I’ll be looking for all of you at both these games.
Now here’s this thing, we’re going to be talking a lot about it and similar stuff over the next few weeks or so. It’s something I’ve seen going on for the last few years now.
It’s about a sports program building a culture. You’ve probably noticed it too. The basketball program, starting with the Tiger boys, but pressing into the Tiger girls’ side too, they’re embracing the importance of the correct culture. They’ve been building something that’s about a lot more things than winning. Maybe more important than just winning too.
Hey, don’t get me wrong. I love the wins. They’re fun. And as any of you who have talked with me before knows, I hate to lose. Winning should taste like a delicious meal but you know what? Losing should taste worse. It’s a bad taste that hangs around in your mouth a lot longer.
No, the culture I’m talking about has a lot more to do with pride. Pride in your team and teammates, pride in your school, and pride in yourself. It is a culture dedicated to putting the team first, being willing to sacrifice, even sacrifice your personal stats if that’s what it takes. It’s a culture about doing everything you can to help your teammates to be better. It’s a culture where your teammates are your family. Don’t like your brother or your sister? Yeah, it happens. You know what? Tough. They’re STILL family.
What I’m talking about too, is a culture of discipline, team discipline and self-discipline. It’s about respect. Respecting your coaches, respecting your teammates, respecting your school. But most of all, it’s about respecting yourself.
It’s a culture about working hard. Working harder today than yesterday, and harder tomorrow than today. It’s a culture that’s about doing all the little things right. All of them. Every time. All these things together, along with a LOT of dedication, skill and coaching… Well, that’s how you not only build championship teams, but it’s also how you help to mold kids into champions in life.
Don’t believe it? Well, look up. Look up there in the rafters. Right here in the Den. The proof is hanging there. Championship banners. How do you think those teams earned the right to hang them there?
Here’s something for all of us Tiger fans to keep in mind. These Tigers, our students… our kids. They need us. They need us maybe more right now than ever. They need us to be positive. They need us to be supportive, and united in our support for every one of them.
Okay, enough said? Alright then, end of sermon, at least for now. Besides, one of our teams said it best in something that I HOPE is going to be embraced by every team, every activity group and everyone in Tiger Town. Three simple words. We over me.
Well, that’s it for just now, Tiger fans. We’ll get together next week. You head on out. I’ll close up in a few. I want to sit and look at those banners for a minute and maybe shoot a few hoops…. Hey, nothing by net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.