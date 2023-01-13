Let's Talk Hoops

“Their drills were bloodless battles and their battles bloody drills” Though the Roman historian Josephus was speaking of the feared Roman Legions when he wrote this in the First Century, he could easily have been speaking of the Tiger’s boys’ varsity basketball team.
Something a little different today, Tiger fans. Grab a seat for a quick word.
Let’s start by saying that I do NOT mean to disparage any of the other nine Tiger basketball teams. I think the world of, and love all of them. But let’s use two teams as an example. The oldest and the youngest.
You heard that right, nine Tiger basketball teams, four at the middle school, boys and girls, seventh and eighth grade teams. Five at the high school, boys C-Team, JV and Varsity, and the JV and Varsity Tiger girls. That’s nine, and yes, I STILL believe we are all in fact ONE team.
Here’s the thing. When I’ve had the privilege and pleasure to sit in on the boys’ varsity practices, it’s inspiring and eye-opening. I could never keep up with the speed, intensity and yes, ferocity that they go at their practices. Neither could most of you.
They go at practices with an intensity I’ve never seen. They approach it like a real time competition. Whether it’s shooting drills, passing drills or five on five, it is, in a word exhaustingly intense… yes, I know, that’s two words.
They go at everything that way. If you attend games, you get a taste of it in pre-game warmups. When they count out a cadence for stretches, or shooting, they ALL call out the count, and loudly. When they finish with shooting, they ALL are clapping, together and loudly. When they do anything, they ALL do it and they do it the same way, the right way… Every. Single. Time.
Okay, now the youngest. Let’s look at the seventh grade Tiger girls. Because the way the schedule was arranged this year, I had the rare luxury of being at several of their games. I was impressed.
From the tip to the final horn they moved. I mean they moved FAST. They didn’t just drive the ball up the court after a score or a rebound, they ran it, sprinting at full speed. Their point guard will run full speed on the dribble, with everyone else in Tiger uniform keeping pace. And here’s the thing, she isn’t the only one. There’s at least three others who drive it up court with the same blazing speed.
They pass, fast on the run. They shoot without hesitation, they clamp down on defense with a tenacity that has to put the fear of… well, the fear of Tigers into their opponents.
I’m NOT saying other teams are not up there with either of these two teams. I just have had the opportunity to see some amazing, ferocious Tigers recently and wanted to share this. That and maybe as a challenge to all of us in how we approach what we do in life. There’s a lesson to be learned here from our Tigers. ‘Nuff said? Darn straight!
