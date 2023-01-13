Let's Talk Hoops

Let's Talk Hoops

“Their drills were bloodless battles and their battles bloody drills” Though the Roman historian Josephus was speaking of the feared Roman Legions when he wrote this in the First Century, he could easily have been speaking of the Tiger’s boys’ varsity basketball team.

Something a little different today, Tiger fans. Grab a seat for a quick word.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.